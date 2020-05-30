WATCH: Protesters celebrate as Chase Bank was set ablaze during Portland protests
Protests against police violence continued into the early morning hours on Saturday.
In Portland, protesters cheered when a Chase Bank location was burned.
Here are some of the images from the scene:
Video from @KGWNews photographer Richard Gordon shows Chase Bank on fire in downtown Portland. https://t.co/QLnShi8LOf pic.twitter.com/6gmgb1DRgC
— KGW News (@KGWNews) May 30, 2020
Chase Bank has been set on fire in downtown Portland. #Antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/QD9OEi8uJe
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 30, 2020
Fire inside the Chase Bank in downtown Portland, 6th & Yamhill. Protesters smashing glass, spreading through building and lighting fires. Police now arriving. #Portland #pdx #protest #GeorgeFloydprotest #GeorgeFloyd
— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) May 30, 2020
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene at the corner of 6th and Yamhill where Chase bank is on fire.
More on the riot happening now in downtown Portland: https://t.co/2q9XfePvqD pic.twitter.com/twLdgRmkz9
— KOIN News (@KOINNews) May 30, 2020
UPDATE | Fire crews working to put out a fire at the Chase Bank across from Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland https://t.co/CL4y83kHWY https://t.co/2mta6hGLRO
— KATU News (@KATUNews) May 30, 2020