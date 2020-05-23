WATCH: San Francisco firefighters struggle to control blaze at Fisherman’s Wharf
On Saturday, firefighters in San Francisco fought to contain a four-alarm fire at Fisherman’s Wharf.
No injuries have been reported from the fire, which reportedly originated at a warehouse, and tourist areas are reportedly unaffected. However, the blaze has caused massive damage and a partial building collapse on Pier 45, which has now been fully evacuated.
#BREAKING : San Francisco Fire crews are battling a massive warehouse fire on Pier 45. SFFD has called for a third alarm. This video shot by Jack Hutton shows the intense flames and smoke shooting from the building. Updates on AM Live and online @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/6MEbi63ZQN
DEVELOPING: Fire crews are battling a large four-alarm fire burning at a warehouse at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, California. No injuries have been reported, fire officials said. https://t.co/DCXkGjic1q pic.twitter.com/whslv5hDwH
San Francisco Fire crews are battling a massive warehouse fire on Pier 45. This video shows the intense flames and smoke shooting from the building. #explosion #fire #warehousefirehttps://t.co/4hh5849mD9
