Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: San Francisco firefighters struggle to control blaze at Fisherman’s Wharf

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, firefighters in San Francisco fought to contain a four-alarm fire at Fisherman’s Wharf.

No injuries have been reported from the fire, which reportedly originated at a warehouse, and tourist areas are reportedly unaffected. However, the blaze has caused massive damage and a partial building collapse on Pier 45, which has now been fully evacuated.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Lobbyists losing jobs in droves as Trump’s economy collapses: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, the economic collapse that is a direct result of the botched White House response to the coronavirus pandemic is leading to mass firings of lobbyists in Washington whose services are no longer needed as money gets tight.

The report notes that the pandemic has hit K Street hard and massive cost-cutting is underway -- including as high as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce "which recently doled out millions in bonuses to executives and was feeling so flush in December that it seriously considered purchasing a Super Bowl ad."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Evangelical leader who believes COVID-19 is a ‘gift from god’ unveils strategy to keep Trump in office

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Intercept detailed a recent gathering of United in Purpose, a far-right evangelical group that plans to get President Donald Trump re-elected in 2020.

One of the group's donors, Ken Eldred, espoused his beliefs on a call in mid-April.

“'The COVID virus has been a gift from God,' began Ken Eldred. 'The kingdom of God advances through a series of glorious victories, cleverly disguised as disasters.' In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Eldred noted, millions of Americans are turning to Christ, Walmart is selling out of Bibles, and online church broadcasts have hit record numbers," reported Lee Fang. "But while religiosity was growing, there have been setbacks from the disease outbreak. 'Satan has been busy too,' Eldred, a major donor to evangelical and Republican causes, explained. 'The virus has messed up many of our plans involving our in-person meetings with voters.'"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump considering moving pandemic response office to Mike Pompeo’s State Dept: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's White House is pondering moving the office overseeing global pandemics to the State Department under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The report notes that "The proposal, discussed during a National Security Council deputies committee meeting on Thursday, already has set off a turf battle between the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. USAID officials were surprised and perplexed by the idea, which could lead them to lose control of significant funds and authorities."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image