WATCH: Staten Island grocery shoppers drive out woman who refuses to wear a mask in the store
A group of angry shoppers at a Staten Island ShopRite were captured on video driving out a woman in the store who refused to wear a face mask.
The 20-second video clip shows masked shoppers swarming around a shopper who is pushing her cart around without any kind of face covering.
“Get out!” one of the shoppers yells at the woman.
“Get the f*ck out of here!” yells another.
While the woman is initially defiant, she eventually relents to peer pressure and leaves the store.
Staten Island has been hard hit by COVID-19 and has recorded more than 13,000 coronavirus infections and nearly 1,000 deaths from the disease.
Watch the video below.
Staten Islanders with masks drive out non-mask wearing person in grocery store. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/iPQwk7lD9y
— McAuley (@McauleyHolmes) May 25, 2020