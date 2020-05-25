WATCH: Staten Island grocery shoppers drive out woman who refuses to wear a mask in the store

A group of angry shoppers at a Staten Island ShopRite were captured on video driving out a woman in the store who refused to wear a face mask.

The 20-second video clip shows masked shoppers swarming around a shopper who is pushing her cart around without any kind of face covering.

“Get out!” one of the shoppers yells at the woman.

“Get the f*ck out of here!” yells another.

While the woman is initially defiant, she eventually relents to peer pressure and leaves the store.

Staten Island has been hard hit by COVID-19 and has recorded more than 13,000 coronavirus infections and nearly 1,000 deaths from the disease.

Watch the video below.