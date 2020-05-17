WATCH: Trump adviser Navarro called out by ABC’s Stephanopoulos for blatant lie about Joe Biden’s son

ABC’s “This Week ” host George Stephanopoulos was forced to cut off Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro on Sunday morning after the White House official stated the son of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took a billion dollars from the Chinese.

Speaking to the ABC host from the lawn in front of the White House, Navarro stated, “Joe Biden has forty years of sucking up to the Chinese, including 8 years as vice president. We already know about the billion dollars that his son took from the Chinese.”

“That’s just not a fact,” the ABC host cut in as Navarro shrugged and smirked. “That is not factual. That is just not a fact. He did not take in a billion dollars.”

“Went into that hedge fund. But be that as it may, this election is going to be a referendum on China,” Navarro soldiered on as Stephanopoulos looked on with a grimace.

Watch below: