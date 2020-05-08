WATCH: Trump uses positive COVID-19 test of Pence press secretary to advocate against testing
President Donald Trump revealed that the member of the Vice President’s staff who tested positive on Friday for coronavirus is Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller. Miller happens to be the spouse of Trump’s senior advisor Stephen Miller, as CNN reports.
The President used the news to advocate against coronavirus testing, suggesting that because someone could become infected any time after being tested it might not make sense to test for the virus that has killed more than 78,000 people in America to date.
“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive,” Trump said during a lunch meeting with House Republicans in the State Dining Room.
The President said Miller has been tested repeatedly and her tests always came back negative, but this time she tested positive.
“This is why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great,” Trump said, which violates medical experts’ findings and policies.
Trump did not appear to understand that identifying those who test positive prevents the spread of the virus and allows them and others they may have infected to be quarantined. It also gives them time to get medical attention, which could be life-saving.
Trump’s personal valet tested positive earlier this week. Some say the President should have been quarantined as a result.
The United States, which has the highest death toll and highest number of coronavirus cases currently ranks 40th in per capita coronavirus testing (where number one is the most tests per capita.) The U.S. also ranks 13th highest in per capita deaths.
The U.S. has had more coronavirus cases than the next six countries combined, but given the low amount of tests the true number could be worse.
Watch:
President Trump discusses Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Pence, testing positive today for coronavirus. Trump says she hasn’t come into contact with him, and that Pence has tested negative https://t.co/9T8aUPjUrs pic.twitter.com/xnV8qIOjbl
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 8, 2020
CNN
Government’s ‘random’ move to nationalize coronavirus drug remdesivir could ‘choke off’ supplies: CNN
On CNN Friday, Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, the chief clinical officer for the Providence Health System, raised alarms about the federal government's policy on remdesivir, currently the only drug that has been shown in well-designed clinical trials to give relief in serious COVID-19 cases.
"You have raised concerns about the Trump administration's distribution of this drug remdesivir," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Is the federal government giving health care providers adequate information about how potentially, potentially lifesaving treatment is being allocated?"
"Well, Wolf, you actually bring up a really important point," said Compton-Phillips. "Our organization has treated several hundred patients now with remdesivir as part of clinical trials. We actually have an article as we speak in The New England Journal of Medicine that we really do think remdesivir is, at the moment, one of our best hope medications for really changing the outcomes of patients with COVID."
CNN
Trump’s rambling about coronavirus testing ‘doesn’t actually make any sense’: CNN’s Jake Tapper
On CNN Friday, anchor Jake Tapper broke down the absurdity of President Donald Trump's rant against coronavirus testing.
"President Trump said today that, quote, she, meaning Katie Miller, 'tested very good for a long period of time and all of a sudden today she tested positive,'" said Tapper. "The president went on to say, 'This is why the whole concept of tests aren't necessarily great. The tests are perfect. And then something can happen,' unquote."
"But that doesn't actually make any sense," said Tapper. "The testing has meant now that the White House knows that Katie Miller has contracted coronavirus, and they are isolating her from others so it doesn't spread at the White House. President Trump's own health officials say the opposite of what President Trump just said, that this is why surveillance testing is needed, to prevent the spread."
COVID-19
