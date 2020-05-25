WATCH: Woman screams at Hispanic family for playing ‘Mexican’ music in the park
A white woman this week was caught on camera screaming at a Hispanic family in a park because they were not playing “American music.”
In the video, the woman can be seen confronting the family and chiding them for playing what she described as “Mexican” music during their outing in the park.
One of the men in the park objected to her tirade and informed her that “we’re not Mexican.”
“You are so f*cking disrespectful!” she yelled. “F*ck all this! F*ck this music, it sucks! You’re in America!”
“We have as much right to be in America as you do!” the man replied.
“Then play American music!” she screamed back at them, as a man who had come to the park with her tried to pull her away. “Play American music!”
Watch the video below.
I guess Mexican music is allowed only on Taco Tuesday for Karen ……#KarenStrikesAgain pic.twitter.com/eBBSj9sI6e
— SAVE LIVES ➡️ UBI NOW 😷 (@InsideASCIF) May 25, 2020
2020 Election
Joe Biden makes first public appearance since March 15
Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, emerged from more than two months seclusion Monday, wearing a black face mask during a visit to lay a wreath on the day the United States honors its war dead.
"Thank you for your service," the former vice president said to a well-wisher after paying his respects at the Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware.
Biden's last public appearance was March 15 when he faced off against his former Democratic rival Bernie Sanders for a debate in a television studio held with no live audience.
Breaking Banner
Pompeo tells megachurch pastor he likes to ‘synthesize’ reading the Bible with his daily intelligence reports
In an interview with megachurch pastor Pastor Greg Laurie, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he reads two things during his mornings: the day's intelligence report and the Bible.
“I manage to synthesize them … knowing that the Lord gives me the capacity to work, to be diligent,” Pompeo said. “I hope He’ll give me the wisdom and the perseverance to meet these challenges head-on in a way that protects the American people.”
Pompeo says that reading the Bible is a daily ritual for him, which helps to remind him that "the Lord is looking out over this world … The Lord is watching us," adding that whenever he takes part in a briefing, he's confident that God is watching over everyone on the room.
CNN
Watching Trump read from teleprompter is like a ‘parallel universe’ compared to his crazy tweets: CNN’s John King
President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a somber Memorial Day address -- and CNN host John King remarked about how strange it was to see him acting presidential.
Even though the president spent the weekend launching angry attacks on his political foes that included a baseless accusation of murder against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, he stuck entirely to reading from the teleprompter during his Memorial Day speech, which included stirring stories of courage about members of America's armed forces.