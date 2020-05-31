Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Young Black couple Tasered and pulled from car by mob of Atlanta police for reportedly breaking curfew

Published

1 min ago

on

In a video captured by CBS46, a young Black couple can be seen being pulled over by Atlanta law enforcement officers because they were reportedly out after curfew, only to be shot with Tasers, then pulled from the car and put in restraints after being yanked out of their car.

Atlanta joined a host of cities to institute a curfew as protests over the killing of George Floyd have swept across the country, leading to clashes with police.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, the young woman is Tasered and pulled from the car while the man is Tasered after police shattered his driver-side window with a baton.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Infamous Russian hacker group Sandworm is now hijacking mail servers

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

A new report from the US National Security Agency reveals that a group of Russian hackers associated with that government's military-intelligence agency, GRU, has been exploiting a technical vulnerability to hack into American computers.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why white silence is deafening — and deadly

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

Once again, a video was released: George Floyd. For eight minutes, life was squeezed out of him. We saw him beg for water, for his breath, for his life. We saw the indifference with which his pleas were met. The video depicted Derek Chauvin, a now-fired Minneapolis police officer charged with murder, kneeling on Mr. Floyd's neck as he lost consciousness. It is enraging and horrifying, yet common.

Most white people I know believe that black lives matter. They will tell you they voted for Obama twice. They cannot stand Donald Trump. They are enraged by police brutality. These are the white people I want to speak to: Your anger and sadness about the big things are meaningless if you choose to do nothing about the small things you have control over.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Iran’s new parliament speaker says talks with US ‘futile’

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said any negotiations with the United States would be "futile" as he delivered his first major speech to the conservative-dominated chamber on Sunday.

Ghalibaf, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards' air force, was elected speaker on Thursday after February elections that swung the balance in the legislature towards ultra-conservatives.

The newly formed parliament "considers negotiations with and appeasement of America, as the axis of global arrogance, to be futile and harmful," said Ghalibaf.

He also vowed revenge for the US drone attack in January that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Guards' foreign operations arm.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image