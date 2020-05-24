We are ‘witnessing the death rattle’ of Trump’s America: MSNBC guest

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude said the fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic that claimed nearly 100,000 lives in the U.S. and sent the country into an economic tailspin has exposed the “death rattle” of the type of America Donald Trump has made.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, after the MSNBC host showed off the president’s collapsing approval numbers, Glaude — chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton — predicted the end of Trumpism.

“We’re not quite at that 100,000 number, but round numbers make us visit things,” host Velshi began. “Also it’s Memorial Day where we’re thinking about soldiers in lost times. Eddie, what’s the issue here? We’re not — we may be close to the peak, which means we are going to lose a lot more people on the way down from this peak and the president does seem to have lost focus on this issue.”

“Well, you remember Dr. [Anthony] Fauci a few months ago telling us if we did everything right we could see between 100,000 and 240,000 dead and here we are on the precipice of 100,000 souls gone, and we are opening up our economy,” he began. “What we see, I think, is that a kind of greed and selfishness is already determining how we move in this country, and we also see, I think, that for Donald Trump there are folks who are disposable, folks whose lives don’t really come into view.”

“He lacks a sense of sympathy and empathy for those who are not in his immediate purview,” he added. “I think at end of the day, and I should say this with a little caution it might sound a bit hyperbolic, I think we’re witnessing the death rattle of a particular version of America, and Donald Trump represents in a very stark way all that is wrong with us and we need to understand that for what it is.”

