‘We found his weak spot’: Rick Wilson reveals why Lincoln Project ad caused Trump to ‘lose his damn mind’

One of the longtime Republican strategists behind the devastating new Lincoln Project ads targeting Donald Trump said that the conservative organization has found the president’s “weak spot” during a Tuesday evening interview on MSNBC.

Wilson is the author of the hit 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever. Trump has labeled him “crazed Rick Wilson.”

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell played the new ad, which has caused Trump to lash out at the Lincoln Project.

📺 NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression. There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

“You know, we have known all along what a weak man Donald Trump is and how mentally infirm he is and how easily he can be set off and, you know, now that we found his weak spot — he demonstrated for 12 straight hours in a row that he could be compared to Ronald Reagan, had the truth told about it, and he would absolutely lose his damn mind,” Wilson explained.

“And so, you know, we expected this ad to hit. We did not expect him to behave in the completely maniacal way he behaved all day, but here we are,” he added. “We are here because of him. We have hung this rotten corpse around his neck, and he’s going to have to drag it around for a few months.”

