‘We found his weak spot’: Rick Wilson reveals why Lincoln Project ad caused Trump to ‘lose his damn mind’
One of the longtime Republican strategists behind the devastating new Lincoln Project ads targeting Donald Trump said that the conservative organization has found the president’s “weak spot” during a Tuesday evening interview on MSNBC.
Wilson is the author of the hit 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever. Trump has labeled him “crazed Rick Wilson.”
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell played the new ad, which has caused Trump to lash out at the Lincoln Project.
📺 NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression.
There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020
“You know, we have known all along what a weak man Donald Trump is and how mentally infirm he is and how easily he can be set off and, you know, now that we found his weak spot — he demonstrated for 12 straight hours in a row that he could be compared to Ronald Reagan, had the truth told about it, and he would absolutely lose his damn mind,” Wilson explained.
“And so, you know, we expected this ad to hit. We did not expect him to behave in the completely maniacal way he behaved all day, but here we are,” he added. “We are here because of him. We have hung this rotten corpse around his neck, and he’s going to have to drag it around for a few months.”
Watch:
2020 Election
Andrew Yang successfully blocks New York from cancelling their Democratic primary election: report
On Tuesday, a federal judge reversed the decision by New York to cancel its primary election on June 23, ruling in favor of a lawsuit filed by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
BREAKING: The Democratic primary is back on in New York State for June 23, as a federal judge reinstates the contest following a lawsuit by @AndrewYang.
Background, @CourthouseNews: https://t.co/MydVP6yeoO pic.twitter.com/LgL6YjxJcU
2020 Election
Trump doomed as re-election bid turns into the ‘coronavirus election’: former Bill Clinton political director
According to a strategy paper compiled by former President Bill Clinton's highly regarded political director, Donald Trump has an uphill battle to stay in the Oval Office after the coronavirus pandemic and associated fall-out upended his campaign's re-election plans.
As reported by Axios, Doug Sosnik, "whose 'big thinks' are eagerly awaited by political insiders and activists alike" has surveyed the 2020 election landscape as does not see any upside for the president despite his ability to fire up his rabid base.
2020 Election
This is what is really driving Trump’s political attacks on China
The U.S. President Donald Trump has tied himself and onlookers in knots by his alternating encomiums for and diatribes against China over COVID-19 in the recent weeks. Only he can cut the Gordian knot, and he will be in a position to do so only after November when the U.S. presidential election is over.
There could be different interpretations as to why Trump ratcheted up the rhetoric on China. Three explanations stand out. Prima facie, as China would have us believe, Trump possibly amplified his criticism of China to deflect from his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.