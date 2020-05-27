‘We’re barreling towards economic devastation’: Robert Reich worries ‘government is nowhere to be found’

With the United States Senate on vacation and no efforts currently advancing to provide further COVID-19 stimulus, economist Robert Reich warned of the stakes on Wednesday.

Reich, who served as Secretary of Labor during the Clinton administration, listed three troubling economic facts.

“Temporary eviction moratoriums are set to expire in half of the states. One-fifth of Americans missed rent payments this month. Unemployment benefits are set to expire in two months,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re barreling towards economic devastation and the government is nowhere to be found,” Reich warned.

The Berkeley professor offered a solution after 100,000 coronavirus deaths and 40 million unemployed.

“Vote him out in November,” Reich said, in reference to President Donald Trump.

— Temporary eviction moratoriums are set to expire in half of the states — One-fifth of Americans missed rent payments this month — Unemployment benefits are set to expire in two months We're barreling towards economic devastation and the government is nowhere to be found. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT