‘We’re not taking this seriously enough anymore’: CNN’s Gupta blasts rush to re-open country as COVID-19 still rages

CNN commentator Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on Friday morning that he is becoming increasingly nervous about the rush to re-open the country and return to normalcy at a time when the coronavirus is still running rampant across the country.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota gave an impassioned plea for more testing for the coronavirus before possibly causing another surge in infections.

Responding to the president’s comments that COVID-19 tests are “overrated” Gupta appeared exasperated with the president’s message.

“What have we seen work in the past in the history of the world and around right now?” Gupta asked. “It’s all predicated on testing and I know you sound like a broken record after a while saying that.”

“We have gotten better at testing,” he continued. “We started way late and it spread out into the community — period. We need to do more testing. Again, going back to other states, they’re opening up, but go talk to people and say how comfortable do you feel? We show images of people crowding bars and stuff like that but how about moms and dads at home with their kids thinking ‘do I go out? How safe is it? Could I bring that virus home?’ that’s still a concern.”

“If they could get tested and have some degree of confidence then that would make their lives a lot easier,” he continued. “We’re not there yet. We released guidelines yesterday that say we want to promote hand hygiene in schools. We want to wear masks as feasible– we’re not taking this seriously anymore and we’re still in the middle of it. People are declaring victory.”

“I know that I’m going to get a lot of hate mail about it but we’re not out of this by any means,” he later concluded.

Watch below: