‘We’re on our own’: CNN national security expert stunned that Trump is ‘walking away from this pandemic’

A CNN national security analyst on Thursday offered a startling assessment of the Trump administration’s new plan for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Juliette Kayyem, the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Intergovernmental Affairs for President Barack Obama, said that President Donald Trump has been signaling in recent days that he’s finished trying to stop the virus from spreading across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are walking away from this pandemic,” she said. “‘Victory,’ ‘mission accomplished,’ call it what you will.”

Kayyem said that this live-and-let-die attitude toward the pandemic explains why the administration is burying guidelines for reopening the economy designed by the Centers for Disease Control.

“This administration has decided that the states are on their own and, therefore, we are on our own,” she said. “That’s not just scary from the purposes of death and health. It is also scary because we are likely to have to live with this for many, many months. More people will die. If we had better federal government, federal guidance, fewer people would die. They are making that calculation and we just have to say it.”

Watch the video below.

Trump is 'walking away from this pandemic' and leaving Americans 'on our own' from Brad Reed on Vimeo.