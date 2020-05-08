‘What have you got to lose?’ Watch Trump unravel over coronavirus in devastating MSNBC supercut video
MSNBC produced a devastating supercut video showing President Donald Trump’s ever-shifting response to the coronavirus.
The president started out the crisis by insisting it would simply go away, and then has struggled to keep up with the fast-moving devastation that has now claimed more than 76,000 lives — and shows no signs of slowing.
Watch the entire video here.
