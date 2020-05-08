‘What have you got to lose?’ Watch Trump unravel over coronavirus in devastating MSNBC supercut video

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough scorched President Donald Trump for calling up Russian president Vladimir Putin the same day the Department of Justice tossed charges against Mike Flynn -- who pleaded guilty as part of the Russia probe.

The "Morning Joe" host pointed out that Flynn admitted to lying to investigators about his contacts with the same Russian ambassador Trump hosted in the White House after he fired FBI director James Comey, whom he slurred as a "nutjob" while meeting with two top Kremlin officials.

"You know, he can say hoax as many times as he wants to say hoax, it doesn't change the fact that he would be sitting in jail right now if he weren't president of the United States and if there weren't a corrupt attorney general," Scarborough said. "He committed one act of obstruction of justice after another. Robert Mueller said, 'I can't get to that,' as far as whether he can be charged in the criminal complaint, because he is president of the United States -- Justice Department guidelines don't allow me to do that."