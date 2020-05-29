Quantcast
Connect with us

‘What the hell is going on?’ NYC mayor blasted by comptroller for NYPD violence against protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

The mayor of New York City was blasted by the city’s comptroller for the NYPD’s violent response to anti-police violence protesters.

Comptroller Scott Stringer blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio after video emerged of NYPD officers beating protesters with batons.

“What the hell is going on?” Stringer asked.

“You can’t criticize the Minneapolis Police in the morning and not hold your own accountable in the evening,” he argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Live up to your words,” Stringer counseled.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘What the hell is going on?’ NYC mayor blasted by comptroller for NYPD violence against protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

The mayor of New York City was blasted by the city's comptroller for the NYPD's violent response to anti-police violence protesters.

Comptroller Scott Stringer blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio after video emerged of NYPD officers beating protesters with batons.

"What the hell is going on?" Stringer asked.

"You can’t criticize the Minneapolis Police in the morning and not hold your own accountable in the evening," he argued.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Cops fire bean bag rounds into crowd as police response to Atlanta protests escalates

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Protesters in cities across America took to the streets on Friday to protest police brutality following the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

In Atlanta, protesters defaced CNN's logo and broke windows at the company's headquarters.

Things escalated further as police began firing bean bag rounds from atop armored vehicles.

https://twitter.com/wsbtv/status/1266528200978464769

https://twitter.com/FridaGhitis/status/1266528347556851713

Here are other scenes from the protest:

https://twitter.com/ajc/status/1266529038866305029

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Man threatened to kill Ohio House Democratic leader’s father unless she resigned: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

On Friday, the Ohio Capital Journal reported that House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes received a call from an unidentified man threatening to kill her father unless she resigned from the legislature.

"The suspect claimed he had her father, Democratic state Senator Vernon Sykes, captive. He told her not to contact the police," reported Jake Zuckerman. "He repeatedly told her to step aside, telling her to resign or else she would kill him. Emilia Sykes hung up the phone and called the number belonging to her father. Her father then answered the phone."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image