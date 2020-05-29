‘What the hell is going on?’ NYC mayor blasted by comptroller for NYPD violence against protesters

The mayor of New York City was blasted by the city’s comptroller for the NYPD’s violent response to anti-police violence protesters.

Comptroller Scott Stringer blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio after video emerged of NYPD officers beating protesters with batons.

“What the hell is going on?” Stringer asked.

“You can’t criticize the Minneapolis Police in the morning and not hold your own accountable in the evening,” he argued.

“Live up to your words,” Stringer counseled.