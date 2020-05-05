Quantcast
‘Where are your masks?’ Arizona Republicans scorched with fury for boasting about traveling with Trump

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) and two other Arizona Republicans boasted about their trip back to their home state with President Donald Trump — and were met with furious outrage.

McSally posted a photo of herself with Rep. Debbie Lesko and Rep. Paul Gosar standing in front of Air Force One, on which they will travel with the president to tour Honeywell International’s mask-making operation in Phoenix.

Other social media users asked why they weren’t following White House social distancing guidelines.

