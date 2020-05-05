‘Where are your masks?’ Arizona Republicans scorched with fury for boasting about traveling with Trump
Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) and two other Arizona Republicans boasted about their trip back to their home state with President Donald Trump — and were met with furious outrage.
McSally posted a photo of herself with Rep. Debbie Lesko and Rep. Paul Gosar standing in front of Air Force One, on which they will travel with the president to tour Honeywell International’s mask-making operation in Phoenix.
Headed to Arizona on Air Force One soon with @realDonaldTrump! @RepDLesko @RepGosar pic.twitter.com/xMj1am9h2q
— Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) May 5, 2020
Other social media users asked why they weren’t following White House social distancing guidelines.
All three of you are a fucking disgrace to this state.
— bmaz (@bmaz) May 5, 2020
Stay where the hell you are at!!!! We are closed and especially closed for the people that think this pandemic is a hoax. Doesnt matter how hard you try @SenMcSallyAZ…… @CaptMarkKelly is going to beat you so bad it will hurt!!!
— paily pinder (@PailyPinder) May 5, 2020
Three huge embarrassments to Arizona.
— Barry Bergman (@BarryLBergman1) May 5, 2020
#GOPDeathCult pic.twitter.com/PWoTEuCtMQ
— The Desert Sage (@SageoftheSW) May 5, 2020
Curly, Mo and Larry
— Jim Sivigny (@SivignyJim) May 5, 2020
Snakes on a plane.
— Michael McNulty (@McNultyNet) May 5, 2020
Great social distancing, losers
— мιѕѕуєяιиχσχσ (@missyerin_xoxo) May 5, 2020
The look of “I wasn’t elected and I’m down 8 points going into Nov.”
— Mike Machado (@mmachado22) May 5, 2020
Arizona, where we are DEAD LAST for testing per captia, @SenMcSallyAZ !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vEqFYcJtCk
— Just Jewels (@JewelsinAZ) May 5, 2020
Three of the most disliked politicians in America. Please do shake each other's hands a lot, on the trip.
Thanks.
— Art Martin (@gartmartin9) May 5, 2020
The worst AZ has to offer.
— Hoff-mann Hoff-amazing (@OriginalBad) May 5, 2020
WHERE. ARE. YOUR. MASKS.
Great example of why you’re going to be voted out in November.
— NR_Garrett (@NR_Garrett) May 5, 2020