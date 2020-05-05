‘Where are your masks?’ Arizona Republicans scorched with fury for boasting about traveling with Trump

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) and two other Arizona Republicans boasted about their trip back to their home state with President Donald Trump — and were met with furious outrage.

McSally posted a photo of herself with Rep. Debbie Lesko and Rep. Paul Gosar standing in front of Air Force One, on which they will travel with the president to tour Honeywell International’s mask-making operation in Phoenix.

Other social media users asked why they weren’t following White House social distancing guidelines.

All three of you are a fucking disgrace to this state. — bmaz (@bmaz) May 5, 2020

Stay where the hell you are at!!!! We are closed and especially closed for the people that think this pandemic is a hoax. Doesnt matter how hard you try @SenMcSallyAZ…… @CaptMarkKelly is going to beat you so bad it will hurt!!! — paily pinder (@PailyPinder) May 5, 2020

Three huge embarrassments to Arizona. — Barry Bergman (@BarryLBergman1) May 5, 2020

Curly, Mo and Larry — Jim Sivigny (@SivignyJim) May 5, 2020

Snakes on a plane. — Michael McNulty (@McNultyNet) May 5, 2020

Great social distancing, losers — мιѕѕуєяιиχσχσ (@missyerin_xoxo) May 5, 2020

The look of “I wasn’t elected and I’m down 8 points going into Nov.” — Mike Machado (@mmachado22) May 5, 2020

Arizona, where we are DEAD LAST for testing per captia, @SenMcSallyAZ !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vEqFYcJtCk — Just Jewels (@JewelsinAZ) May 5, 2020

Three of the most disliked politicians in America. Please do shake each other's hands a lot, on the trip.

Thanks. — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) May 5, 2020

The worst AZ has to offer. — Hoff-mann Hoff-amazing (@OriginalBad) May 5, 2020

WHERE. ARE. YOUR. MASKS.

Great example of why you’re going to be voted out in November. — NR_Garrett (@NR_Garrett) May 5, 2020