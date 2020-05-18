Quantcast
White House doctor releases bizarre note on Trump and hydroxychloroquine that leaves out a key detail

Published

1 min ago

on

Once again, the Trump White House is releasing very creatively-crafted information surrounding the president’s health. On Monday, after President Donald Trump claimed he is taking the anti-malaria drug he touted for weeks as a cure for coronavirus, hydroxychloroquine, the White House has released a letter that appears to try to suggest the president wasn’t lying and that he is taking the dangerous drug.

But the letter, from Physician to the President Sean P. Conley, does not actually say Trump is taking the drug.

“As has been previously reported, two weeks ago one of the President’s support staff tested positive for COVID-19. The President is in very good health and remains symptom-free. He receives regular COVID-19 testing, all negative to date,” the letter begins.

“After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”

“In consultation with our inter-agency partners and subject matter experts around the country, I continue to monitor the myriad studies investigating potential COVID-19 therapies, and I anticipate employing the sam shared medical decision making based on the evidence at hand in the future.”

Nowhere does it actually say President Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine:

