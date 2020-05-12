White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Testing is not preventative’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Tuesday that testing for the novel coronavirus cannot help prevent infections.

At a White House briefing, McEnany was asked if she wanted to retract earlier remarks in which she claimed it would be “nonsensical” to test every American for COVID-19.

“In order to reopen the country, what amount of testing does make sense to you?” the press secretary was asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to engage in strategic testing,” McEnany opined before pointing out that a negative test does not mean a person will be virus free forever.

“Which is why we acknowledge that testing is not preventative,” she opined. “What is preventative is wearing this mask. What is preventative is social distancing. What is preventative is washing your hands.”

McEnany, however, failed to note that using tests to isolate the sick can also prevent infections from spreading.

Watch the video below from Fox News.