White House reporters told to wear masks after multiple staffers test positive for COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

Members of the media working at the White House were advised this week to wear masks after multiple staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In recent days, a spokesperson for Mike Pence and a valet tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the White House Correspondents Association urged media staffers at the White House to begin wearing masks due to the risks.

White House staffers were also spotted wearing masks on their way into the building over the weekend.

On Sunday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett admitted that it is “scary to go to work” at the White House.


Trump’s gaslighting of America over increased pandemic safety is falling apart: columnist

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

According to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, Donald Trump's attempts to re-open the economy in an attempt to salvage his re-election hopes took a major hit with the Friday announcement that the COVID-19 virus has now invaded the White House and infected several staffers.

Under the headline, "Trump's latest effort to gaslight America is falling apart, " Sargent suggested news of the coronavirus infecting upper-level aides is "devastating " to the president's happy talk that the pandemic is being brought under control and the country can get back to business as usual.

‘The dumbest conspiracy of all time’: Veteran reporter blows up Trump’s crazed ‘Obamagate’ ramblings

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump over the weekend launched a series of attacks on former President Barack Obama in an effort to cast him as the purported mastermind of a conspiracy to ensnare former national security adviser Mike Flynn into a perjury trap.

Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman, however, writes on Twitter that Trump's conspiratorial ramblings about Obama fall apart at the slightest scrutiny.

"Serious question for Trumpers: why would Obama 'SPY' on Trump campaign but not do anything with the info?" he asks rhetorically. "Put another way, why would Obama WH go to extreme lengths to break the law but not help Hillary win? That’s the dumbest conspiracy of all time."

