White House reporters told to wear masks after multiple staffers test positive for COVID-19

Members of the media working at the White House were advised this week to wear masks after multiple staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In recent days, a spokesperson for Mike Pence and a valet tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the White House Correspondents Association urged media staffers at the White House to begin wearing masks due to the risks.

"We strongly urge anybody who is coming to White House grounds to comply with CDC guidelines are on wearing a mask where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," says @jonkarl in message to @whca members. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 11, 2020

White House staffers were also spotted wearing masks on their way into the building over the weekend.

WATCH: White House staffers arrive to work wearing masks this weekend, adhering to safety protocols after several staffers tested positive for COVID-19; economic adviser Kevin Hassett said it's "scary to go to work," but necessary to serve the country https://t.co/WNWU5Me0vs pic.twitter.com/UHpBPgZHNp — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 11, 2020

On Sunday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett admitted that it is “scary to go to work” at the White House.