White House officially orders all staffers — except Trump — to wear a mask: report

15 mins ago

The White House on Monday is expected to issue official guidance to staffers that requires them to wear masks.

The news comes after at least two White House staffers tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

The Washington Post reported that staffers will be asked to wear protective face coverings “in public spaces on complex grounds.”

“The request does not apply to offices, however, and President Trump is still unlikely to wear a mask or face covering, aides say,” the paper added.

Politico reported additional details.

On Monday, the White House issued a memo that directs West Wing staffers to wear masks at all times in the building, except at their own desks. Additional procedures include daily testing for the majority of West Wing staff and additional teleworking depending on the office, according to two senior administration officials.


Don’t be fooled by Trump’s economic happy talk — he’s willing to sell out a long-term recovery for short-term gain

11 mins ago

May 11, 2020

Donald Trump thinks he can trick American voters into believing it's a good thing that one in six workers is out of a job. That's according to Nancy Cook at Politico, who reports that the mood in the White House was one of jubilation at hearing that the unemployment rate had soared to 14.7% — the highest since the Great Depression. That mood reflected "happiness that the figure wasn't as high as it could have been," Cook writes.

This article was originally published at Salon

Former DOJ official baffled after Bill Barr takes her words out of context to justify dropping the case against Michael Flynn

23 mins ago

May 11, 2020

When the U.S. Department of Justice, under Attorney General William Barr, moved to discuss the criminal case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn last week, one of the names it used to justify the decision was Mary B. McCord — who served as an acting assistant attorney general for national security at the DOJ in 2016 and 2017. But McCord, in an op-ed for the New York Times, stresses that her words are being taken out of context by Barr and his adviser, federal prosecutor Timothy Shea.

