White House officially orders all staffers — except Trump — to wear a mask: report

The White House on Monday is expected to issue official guidance to staffers that requires them to wear masks.
The news comes after at least two White House staffers tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
The Washington Post reported that staffers will be asked to wear protective face coverings “in public spaces on complex grounds.”
“The request does not apply to offices, however, and President Trump is still unlikely to wear a mask or face covering, aides say,” the paper added.
Politico reported additional details.
On Monday, the White House issued a memo that directs West Wing staffers to wear masks at all times in the building, except at their own desks. Additional procedures include daily testing for the majority of West Wing staff and additional teleworking depending on the office, according to two senior administration officials.
