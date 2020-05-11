White House officially orders all staffers — except Trump — to wear a mask: report

The White House on Monday is expected to issue official guidance to staffers that requires them to wear masks.

The news comes after at least two White House staffers tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

The Washington Post reported that staffers will be asked to wear protective face coverings “in public spaces on complex grounds.”

“The request does not apply to offices, however, and President Trump is still unlikely to wear a mask or face covering, aides say,” the paper added.

The new White House coronavirus memo italicizes "everyone," I'm told. EVERYONE who enters the West Wing must wear a mask or face covering. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 11, 2020

Politico reported additional details.