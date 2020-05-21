White supremacist sticker spotted on megaphone used by gym owner defying coronavirus restrictions
The co-owner of a South Jersey gym at the center of an ongoing controversy about reopening used a megaphone labeled with a sticker from a noted white supremacist organization. His lawyer, however, told NJ Advance Media that Atilils Gym owner Ian A. Smith was just handed the megaphone and that he has no association with the organization, the New Jersey European Heritage Association.“It was not his megaphone,” Smith’s lawyer James Mermigis told NJ Advance Media. “Not that it makes it right that someone in the crowd had it.”“We h…
Chuck Schumer tells The View that Mitch McConnell’s making the same mistakes as Herbert Hoover
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) appeared on "The View" Thursday to sound the alarm about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who, he said, is behaving in the same way former President Herbert Hoover did just before the Great Depression.
McConnell, who has spent the past few weeks focusing on getting President Donald Trump's appointees a hearing, is ignoring critical bills that Schumer said are necessary for propping up the United States.
"The View's" Joy Behar brought up the HEROES Act, which would help allocate funding to states and localities struggling in the era of COVID-19. It would also provide hazard pay for all of the front-line workers who have spent the past several months risking their lives to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin woman ‘kind of mad’ at Trump after she gets COVID-19 despite taking hydroxychloroquine
A woman from Wisconsin is feeling annoyed at President Donald Trump after she contracted the novel coronavirus while taking hydroxychloroquine, which the president has promoted as a prophylactic against the drug.
In an interview with local news station WISN, a Wisconsin resident who is asking only to be identified as Kim says that she believed she was safe from contracting COVID-19 because she has been using hydroxychloroquine for the past two decades to treat her lupus.
Michigan attorney general to Trump: Wear a mask in our state or you’ll be ‘asked not to return’ to indoor areas
'We’re Going to Have to Take Action'
After several campaign-style trips over the past few weeks President Donald Trump notably refused to wear a mask, even despite company policy from one N95 mask manufacturing facility (photo).
On Thursday Trump is scheduled to visit a Ford auto plant in Ypsilanti, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is out with a warning: wear a mask or don't come back, as The Hill reports. Science shows wearing a mask dramatically reduces the spread of the coronavirus that's killed nearly 100,000 Americans.