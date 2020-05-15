Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Who are you sacrificing?’ The View’s Whoopi Goldberg corners Chris Christie for urging Americans to accept COVID-19 deaths

Published

2 hours ago

on

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg immediately jumped on Chris Christie, and her co-hosts kept piling on.

The former New Jersey governor, now an ABC News analyst, appeared on the daytime talk show to discuss his remarks last week asking Americans to accept mass deaths to boost the economy.

“You upset a lot of people saying the country needs to re-open because people are going to die no matter what,” Goldberg began. “You compared it to World War II, calling it a sacrifice for the American way of life. I’m asking, since you’re suggesting that I sacrifice, who are you sacrificing? Who are you going to give up in your family?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Christie tried to defend himself.

“It’s a choice, that’s what people don’t understand what was said,” Christie said. “We have 36.5 million people unemployed. We have in seven different states now the suicide rate going up.”

Goldberg asked him again.

“Who are you willing to sacrifice to die, Chris?” she said. “You’re saying people should be willing to sacrifice family. Who are you willing to give up?”

Christie insisted that’s not what he said, and said people were already suffering.

“Listen, I said some Americans will make that sacrifice no matter what we do,” he said. “Now we have to decide how we’re going to balance this. The balance is that there are people who are standing on food bank lines, people who are losing their homes, people who are losing their livelihood which is leading to depression, which is leading to suicide, which is leading to addiction, which is leading to domestic violence. I saw all these things after Hurricane Sandy when people lost their homes and their livelihoods. These things happen. I said we have to balance.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Detroit man facing felony charge after death threat to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

A Detroit man is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison after allegedly threatening to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) reports the Detroit News.

Robert Sinclair Tesh, 32, has been charged by Lansing prosecutor Kym Worthy with a false report of terrorism after his arraignment back on April 22.

"Tesh allegedly communicated through a social media messenger with an acquaintance, making threats to kill Whitmer and Nessel on April 14. Later that day, the Detroit Police Department arrested Tesh at his home in Detroit, the release said," the Detroit News reports.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kentucky’s secretary of state got his ‘head taken off’ by fellow Republicans for making mail-in voting easy

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Kentucky's secretary of state revealed that he's been lambasted by fellow Republicans for planning to send out instructions on voting by mail.

Secretary of State Michael Adams told NPR that he got his "head taken off" by other Republicans for backing absentee voting, although he realizes that he's partially to blame for public skepticism.

"It's partly on me because I talked about it in my campaign," said Adams, a former staffer for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence. "But it's my job now to calm people's fears."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Rick Wilson explains why Team Trump is going all in on the ‘Obamagate’ conspiracy

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Speaking on C-SPAN this Friday, former GOP political strategist Rick Wilson gave his thoughts on why President Trump and his allies are feverishly pushing the "Obamagate" numbers, saying that it's a reflection of Republicans' fears that he's losing his reelection prospects.

According to Wilson, Obamagate is a "slogan in search of a scandal."

"What we're seeing right now is another example of the Trump-Fox ecosystem trying to rev up his base with accusations of this deep state conspiracy which they are incredibly fond of ... This segment of their base that is into the whole 'QAnon' conspiracy world, believe there's some nefarious plot against Donald Trump, and not that of course that Michael Flynn was talking out of school to the Russians and was doing things that were flagging the national security system," Wilson said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image