‘Why are we losing everywhere?’ Trump thinks his re-election is circling the drain — and wants to replace his team

On Monday, writing for Vanity Fair, Gabriel Sherman detailed how President Donald Trump fears his re-election campaign is headed for defeat — and wants to shake up his campaign team.

“The swing state polls are horrific,” said a Republican privy to the campaign’s internal numbers. A White House staffer said, “This is what should worry the campaign: Biden is in his basement and he’s beating Trump. If I were Biden, the lesson I would learn is: Shut the f*ck up and let Trump go out there and destroy himself.”

“Seeking to change the trajectory of the race, Trump is now discussing a shake-up to his campaign leadership, three sources close to the White House told me,” wrote Sherman. “Two sources said Trump has told people he wants to install 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in a senior role. ‘Trump’s feeling is, ‘why are we losing everywhere?’ The president is sick of it,’ another former West Wing official said. According to a source, Lewandowski has told Trump that the RNC doesn’t grasp how dire the polls are. ‘Corey thinks the GOP isn’t solid on fundamentals. He says the campaign and the party spend time sending out press releases bragging about how well they’re doing,’ the former official said.”

Trump also is increasingly fed up with Brad Parscale, the former digital strategist who currently runs the Trump campaign.

“Trump and campaign manager Brad Parscale’s relationship has been fraying for weeks, sources said,” wrote Sherman. “Trump was said to be annoyed last month about a largely positive profile of Parscale in the New York Times Magazine. Trump had already been irked by Parscale because of the talk that Parscale, a former website designer from San Antonio, had made millions of dollars through his companies from Trump’s campaigns and bought a Ferrari.” Last month, Trump reportedly even threatened to sue Parscale over his dropping poll numbers.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh has pushed back sharply on all these reports, telling Sherman in an email, “Literally none of this is true.”

