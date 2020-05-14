Quantcast
Why does Trump continue to ignore the fact the flu killed his own grandfather?

President Donald Trump’s grandfather was not yet fifty when he died in 1918.

“The 49-year-old man had projected an image of robust health. A few days earlier he had been strolling down the streets of Queens with his 12-year-old son. Suddenly, he slowed his gait and told his son that he felt sick. By most accounts, he went to bed and died within 48 hours, on May 30,” The New York Times noted in March. “The man’s name was Frederick Trump, and he was the grandfather of President Donald J. Trump.

“His tragic and swift end, historians say, was part of the first wave of deaths during the 1918 flu pandemic that would ultimately kill 675,000 Americans and 50 million worldwide — some 2 percent of the world’s population at the time,” the newspaper noted.

The newspaper ran the story after comments from Trump in Atlanta on March 6th.

“Does anybody die from the flu?” Trump asked at the time. “I didn’t know people died from the flu.”

So the newspaper reminded him of his own family’s history.

For the story, the newspaper interviewed Gwenda Blair, an adjunct professor at Columbia University and the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders and a President.

The newspaper reported that “In her numerous interviews with Donald Trump, Ms. Blair said, he ‘showed zero interest in history.’ That included the story of his grandfather’s life and death, and the impact it had on his father and relatives at the time. ‘There was no rear view mirror,’ she said.”

