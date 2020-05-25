Woman allegedly involved in Central Park scandal placed on leave from job: ‘We do not condone racism’

Video circulated on social media on Memorial Day of a woman in Central Park claiming she was calling 911 to falsely claim an “African-American man” was threatening her life.

It reportedly started after he filmed her walking her dog without a leash.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Internet sleuths worked to identify the woman. During the day on Monday, rumors of her identity spread online.

Raw Story is not identifying the woman named at this time, but can report that she reportedly worked for Franklin Templeton.

Late on Monday, the company put out a statement on their verified Twitter account.

The company said the statement was “in response to an incident involving an employee.”

“We take these matters seriously, and we don not condone racism of any kind,” the statement said.

“While we are in the process of investigating the situation, the employee involved has been put on administrative leave,” the statement continued.

In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/8f2lMwK0r5 — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

The woman also reportedly lost her dog.