Woman behind ‘Roe v. Wade’ said in a ‘deathbed confession’ that conservatives paid her to lie about her conversion

“Jane Roe,” the plaintiff in the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion, admitted in a deathbed confession that she faked her conversion later in life to oppose legal abortion.

Norma McCorvey, who died in 2017, became known as Jane Roe after suing for the right to get a legal and safe abortion in Texas, made the stunning confession in the upcoming FX documentary “AKA Jane Roe,” reported The Daily Beast.

“This is my deathbed confession,” McCorvey chuckles in the film.

Director Nick Sweeney asks whether the evangelical movement used her as a trophy, and McCorvey agrees she was “the big fish,” but admits she also got something out of the arrangement.

“I think it was a mutual thing,” she told the filmmaker. “I took their money and they took me out in front of the cameras and told me what to say. That’s what I’d say.”

“I’m a good actress,” she added. “Of course, I’m not acting now.”

Conservatives crowed for years after McCorvey announced that she had renounced being a lesbian and became an anti-abortion, born-again Christian, and actors Jon Voight and Stacey Dash starred in a preachy film about her conversion.

But she makes clear in the film, which is out May 22, that she hadn’t really changed her ways.

“I wonder how many abortions Donald Trump is responsible for,” McCorvey said in the film. “I’m sure he’s lost count, if he can count that high.”

“If a young woman wants to have an abortion—fine,” she added. “That’s no skin off my ass. You know, that’s why they call it ‘choice.’ It’s your choice.”