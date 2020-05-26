Quantcast
Woman who made false report about black man says her ‘entire life is being destroyed right now’

Published

2 mins ago

on

A woman who falsely told police she was being threatened by an “African-American man” in Central Park apologized this week for the incident.

In a statement to CNN, Amy Cooper said that she “wanted to publicly apologize” to everyone.

A day earlier, Christopher Cooper recorded Amy Cooper disobeying the leash law in the park. The confrontation became serious when the woman made things racial.

According to a Facebook post, Christopher Cooper told her, “Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it.”

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” Amy Cooper said before calling 911 dispatchers.

She later explained to CNN: “When you’re alone in a wooded area, that’s absolutely terrifying, right?”

Following the incident, Amy Cooper has turned over her dog to a rescue shelter and she has been placed on administrative leave by her employer, Franklin Templeton.

“We take these matters very seriously, and we do not condone racism of any kind. While we are in the process of investigating the situation, the employee involved has been put on administrative leave,” the company said.

Amy Cooper insisted to CNN that her “entire life is being destroyed right now.”

Watch the confrontation below.

