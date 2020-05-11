‘Women terrify him’: Donald Trump can’t handle ‘intelligent female reporters’

President Donald Trump stormed out of his coronavirus briefing on Monday after being challenged by female reporters.

Trump has repeatedly belittled and lectured female journalists, a trend many on Twitter noted following his meltdown.

“One thing media could do to significantly improve Trump coverage would be ONLY to send women reporters to cover him. Preferably women of color,” journalist Paul Rosenberg suggested.

Here’s some of what people where saying about how women bring out Trump’s insecurities:

I would just like to take a moment and note that it is the female journalists consistently calling Trump on his bullshit directly to his face. https://t.co/JlTBxGz4q6 — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) May 11, 2020

Trump runs from female reporters like they’re his ex-wives. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 11, 2020

Trump in Rose Garden tells a female reporter: "I understand you better than you understand yourself." This is the political equivalent of the sexual predator who says, "I know you said no, but you meant yes." #TrumpGate #TrumpPressConference #TrumpDeathToll81K — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) May 11, 2020

2 women reporters @weijia & @kaitlancollins scared @realDonaldTrump off the stage. I can't wait for the female Democratic Vice Presidential nominee to go after Trump every single day for months until November! — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 11, 2020

Male reporters ask a tough question, Trump babbles. Female reporter asks the same question, Trump goes on the attack. “I know you better than you know yourself.“ Women terrify him. https://t.co/eKANXJ4Lrf — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 11, 2020

"I understand you very well, better than you understand yourself." Donald Trump to a female journalist

Rose Garden 11 May 2020

Trump's response not only betrays his narcissistic personality, but this is exactly something that a perpetrator would say just prior to sexual assault. — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) May 11, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump walked out instead of taking a question from @KaitlanCollins Trump truly is a coward who is terrified of intelligent female reporters pic.twitter.com/V3psOoSzA3 — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) May 11, 2020

In a mere 90 seconds Trump scores the trifecta: 1. Racism – Telling an Asian reporter to ‘ask China’. 2. Sexism – Ignoring another female reporter‘s tough question. and 3. Cowardice – Literally running away from them both.#TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/XnDgdgmRc0 — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) May 11, 2020

Trump is a yellow-bellied, lily-livered, chicken-hearted, gutless coward who’s terrified of answering the simplest questions posed by smart female reporters. He’s such a wuss! pic.twitter.com/Ee7nrGyElo — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) May 11, 2020

If you want to terrify Trump, have a female reporter ask him a question or have him read a book. He'll run away. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) May 11, 2020