Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Women terrify him’: Donald Trump can’t handle ‘intelligent female reporters’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump stormed out of his coronavirus briefing on Monday after being challenged by female reporters.

Trump has repeatedly belittled and lectured female journalists, a trend many on Twitter noted following his meltdown.

“One thing media could do to significantly improve Trump coverage would be ONLY to send women reporters to cover him. Preferably women of color,” journalist Paul Rosenberg suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people where saying about how women bring out Trump’s insecurities:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump dismisses concern over coronavirus spreading in White House

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed concerns over the possible spread of coronavirus in the White House but said he may limit contact with Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump, speaking to masked reporters in the White House Rose Garden, suggested that Pence was in quarantine after his press secretary tested positive, though he did not say it outright.

Katie Miller, the spokeswoman for Pence, who heads the White House's coronavirus task force, tested positive for coronavirus last week along with a personal valet to Trump.

Three members of the task force have since gone into quarantine -- infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jim Carrey skewers Trump for making the Grim Reaper ‘officially jealous’ of his coronavirus death toll

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Actor Jim Carrey ridiculed President Donald Trump for making the Grim Reaper jealous with his latest painting.

"Grim Reaper officially jealous of Trump and GOP's ability to double the death toll," the piece said, with a picture of Trump and the Grim Reaper with a raised middle finger.

https://twitter.com/JimCarrey/status/1259956060179140608

Carrey has frequently used his art to criticize the president. Here are some of his recent paintings from during the coronavirus crisis.

https://twitter.com/JimCarrey/status/1255584610701807616

https://twitter.com/JimCarrey/status/1243377921919602693

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pennsylvania factory asked Trump not to visit — because they worried it might spread coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump infamously refused to wear a mask while visiting a mask factory and was one of the only people not wearing a mask at Monday's coronavirus briefing.

The administration's failure to set an example on coronavirus safety may have cost the president a photo-op in the key 2020 battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image