Yachts, wine cellars, private jets: Isolating with the super-rich
London (AFP) – Stranded on superyachts or confined to their sprawling mansions worrying about their wine cellars, the world’s super rich have invited ridicule throughout the coronavirus pandemic with their apparent insensitivity to the plight of ordinary people.”Sunset last night… isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe,” US media mogul David Geffen wrote on his Instagram account at the end of March. Above his message, he shared a picture of a huge yacht sailing in calm waters off islands in the Caribbean. The message triggered an avalanche of onl…
2020 Election
Joe Biden set to address sex assault accusations Friday
Washington (AFP) - Joe Biden will break his silence Friday about a former aide's allegations that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, according to the broadcaster set to interview the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.Biden's morning appearance on MSNBC comes as he faces mounting pressure, including from President Donald Trump, to address the allegations, and as top Democrats rushed to the party flagbearer's defense."Tomorrow in a @Morning_Joe exclusive, former Vice President @JoeBiden (will) respond for the first time to the recent allegation of sexual assault," the cable televi... (more…)
Trump says ex-aide Flynn to be ‘exonerated’ despite guilty plea
Washington (AFP) - President Donald Trump said Thursday that his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying about his Russia contacts, would be absolved by a Washington court, calling FBI investigators in his case "filthy cops."Trump said fresh documents that surfaced in Flynn's case showed he was mistreated and should be freed by a court currently weighing his sentence."He's in the process of being exonerated. If you look at those notes from yesterday, that was total exoneration," said Trump."These were dirty, filthy cops at the top of the FBI.""Now we... (more…)
Pentagon boosting US industrial capacity amid virus outbreak
Washington (AFP) - The Pentagon is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on masks, tests and pharmaceutical products as it seeks to revive an industrial sector lost over the years to China.To battle the coronavirus pandemic, the Defense Department has received one billion dollars under the Defense Production Act, which lets the federal government mobilize private industry to meet national security needs."The increased production will ensure the US government gets dedicated long term industrial capacity to help meet the needs of the nation," said Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for acq... (more…)