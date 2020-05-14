‘You lied to senior citizens about things that could kill them’: Morning Joe delivers painful truth about Trump’s poll numbers

Poll after poll shows President Donald Trump losing to Joe Biden, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said there’s a simple — but painful — explanation.

The “Morning Joe” host pointed to polls showing the former vice president with narrow leads in Georgia and Texas, and he said that showed the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on public health, the economy — and the president’s re-election chances.

“One poll after another is showing Donald Trump get routed by Joe Biden when it comes to senior citizens,” Scarborough said. “As we predicted, you lie to senior citizens about things that can kill them, senior citizens probably less likely than more likely to vote for you in the upcoming election. It seems to make sense to me.”

“I don’t know much about politics, but I do get that,” he added.

Polls are showing Biden with a 57-42 among voters older than 65, and Scarborough was astonished.

“These are numbers we haven’t seen,” he said. “Seniors used to be Trump’s base. Then you look at another Georgia poll by Public Opinion Strategies, Joe Biden ahead by a point in that poll, a Republican poll. In Texas this week, Biden tied with Trump in Texas this week. This map is breaking hard for Biden and Democrats. What are Republicans to do?”