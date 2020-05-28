‘You lunatic!’ Trump sparks horror by promoting video that says ‘only good Democrat is a dead Democrat’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening promoted a video from the Cowboys for Trump Twitter account which began with the line, “I’ve come to the conclusion that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

The video in question features Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin addressing an anti-lockdown rally in which he made bloodthirsty declarations about Democratic lawmakers.

“Thank you Cowboys,” Trump wrote in response to the video. “See you in New Mexico!”

Griffin has said that he and his supporters may resort to violence if COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are not lifted.

“You get to pick your poison: you either go before a firing squad, or you get the end of the rope,” he said in a recent interview. “I’ll tell you what, partner, as far as I’m concerned, there’s not an option that’s not on the table.”

Trump’s promotion of the video drew a horrified response on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

"The only good Democrat is a DEAD Democrat" is the Tweet Trump is Replying to, While we just found out his Republican GOP leaders tested positive for over a week EXPOSING Democrats in Pennsylvania like @BrianSimsPA without letting anyone know! This is a CRIME encouraging MURDER! — DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) May 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump, you fucking lunatic! The message in this video that you are replying to is "the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat." Of course you knew that. Your issue isn't Twitter, it is the narcissistic, hate filled, lying, incompetent being that lives inside of you. https://t.co/7prc7aqQz2 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 28, 2020

aaaaand he just retweeted a video in which the first line is, "the only good democrat is a dead democrat." god we are so fucked. — Extremely Socially Distant Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) May 28, 2020

Hello @Twitter @jack, the President of the U.S. is spreading a video that "jokes" that "the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat". Are you going to just "fact-check" that or will you ban him for good for breaking your rules, as you'd do with anyone else? — Alberto Cairo (@AlbertoCairo) May 28, 2020

Really @Twitter?? How is this acceptable? "The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat"

Report this tweet retweeted by this dangerous authoritarian criminal thug https://t.co/RIMGskhguA — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) May 28, 2020

The first words of this are ‘The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat’

These words Retweeted by Trump to millions.

Is America too broken to see this man is dangerously mentally ill??? — JimmyT (@ElHenderz) May 28, 2020

You realize you are President to ALL Americans right now, yes? "I've come to the conclusion that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat" betrays more than half of the citizens you are meant to lead. You will not be remembered fondly. What a shame for you children's children. — Michael Coleman (@1MichaelColeman) May 28, 2020

On the day when American lives lost to COVID-19 surpasses 100,000, you retweet a video that states, “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” There is no bottom to your depravity. — Holly Loftus (@malteseh) May 28, 2020