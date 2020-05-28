Quantcast
‘You lunatic!’ Trump sparks horror by promoting video that says ‘only good Democrat is a dead Democrat’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening promoted a video from the Cowboys for Trump Twitter account which began with the line, “I’ve come to the conclusion that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

The video in question features Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin addressing an anti-lockdown rally in which he made bloodthirsty declarations about Democratic lawmakers.

“Thank you Cowboys,” Trump wrote in response to the video. “See you in New Mexico!”

Griffin has said that he and his supporters may resort to violence if COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are not lifted.

“You get to pick your poison: you either go before a firing squad, or you get the end of the rope,” he said in a recent interview. “I’ll tell you what, partner, as far as I’m concerned, there’s not an option that’s not on the table.”

Trump’s promotion of the video drew a horrified response on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

