‘You people are idiots!’ Man caught on video being escorted out of store while berating employees who asked him to wear a mask

Yet another video is making the rounds showing someone lashing out at employees of a business over mask requirements.

The video shows employees at a New Seasons market in Portland, Oregon, telling a customer that he needs to wear a mask if he intends to shop there. New Seasons has required customers to wear a mask since April 14. It also provides disposable masks to shoppers, according the Willamette Week.

He’s still going they kept calm and walked him out pic.twitter.com/oaeCAU7n2P — Seth Johnston (@sethbawl) May 17, 2020

A second video shows employees trying to escort the man out of the store, but he still continued to berate employees.

“You people are idiots,” he yells. “How about losing a bunch of business? That’s brilliant.”

Speaking to the Willamette Week, a spokesperson said the store is simply following CDC guidelines.

“Customers are reminded about the policy by a greeter and signage at the entrance, and store leadership are trained to remind visitors of the policy within the store,” says communications director Julie Teune. “On rare occasions when customers refuse to follow store policies, they may be kindly asked to leave.”