‘You tool’: Resurfaced tweet exposes Jay Sekulow as ‘hypocrite’ live as he tells court Trump is above the law

Twitter roasted Trump attorney Jaw Sekulow on Tuesday after he went before the Supreme Court and argued that the president is above the law.

Sekulow told the justices that President Donald Trump’s tax returns cannot be subpoenaed because he is “temporarily immune” from the law while president.

Sekulow, however, took a different position in 2016 when President Barack Obama held the office.

“Obama is not above the law. So why does he and his Administration act like it?” Sekulow wrote in a tweet.

President #Obama is not above the law. So why does he and his Administration act like it? pic.twitter.com/32ybCASZqU — Jay Sekulow (@JaySekulow) October 30, 2016

As the attorney was arguing before the nation’s highest court, commenters on Twitter were using his old tweet as a platform for criticism.

Read some of the tweets below.

You're arguing the exact opposite in front of the SCOTUS today, you tool. — Mike (@Mike75SF) May 12, 2020

And back to you. Why does the criminal in the WH now think he is above the law. — I like dogs more than people (@DMPBSN) May 12, 2020

Good to know you were a d.bag even back then. — Dr. Bombay (@FunnestBestest) May 12, 2020

