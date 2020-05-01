Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You’re just frustrated and scared’: Trump called out for trying to pit Ocasio-Cortez against Schumer amid the coronavirus crisis

Published

55 mins ago

on

- Commentary

President Donald Trump got called out for trying to sow disagreement between New York Democrats.

The president complained Friday morning that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had criticized his administration’s still-slow response to the coronavirus outbreak — and encouraged right-wing bogeyman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to challenge him in the primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer was on a late night show using a false talking point over & over again,” Trump tweeted. “‘We don’t have enough testing,’ he would repeat, when he knows we have done a great job on Testing, just like we have on Ventilators and everything else. He lied, gave NY SALT. Run AOC!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other social media users busted the president for trying to meddle in Democratic congressional races.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The deadly pandemic no one is talking about

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, Dr. Lorna Breen, 49, died by suicide this week, not while she was in the thick of emergency work in the nation’s epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic but afterward, while she was staying at her family home. She recounted to her father the devastating toll the virus took on patients. Shortly following her was another frontline emergency medical worker, John Mondello, 23, who is said to have experienced anxiety around the amount of death he saw, which affected him as a “heavy experience when he’d fail to save a life.”

Continue Reading

Commentary

‘You’re just frustrated and scared’: Trump called out for trying to pit Ocasio-Cortez against Schumer amid the coronavirus crisis

Published

55 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump got called out for trying to sow disagreement between New York Democrats.

The president complained Friday morning that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had criticized his administration's still-slow response to the coronavirus outbreak -- and encouraged right-wing bogeyman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to challenge him in the primary.

"Cryin’ Chuck Schumer was on a late night show using a false talking point over & over again," Trump tweeted. "'We don’t have enough testing,' he would repeat, when he knows we have done a great job on Testing, just like we have on Ventilators and everything else. He lied, gave NY SALT. Run AOC!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s obsessive tweeting about everything except coronavirus blows up his claim that ‘impeachment’ distracted from pandemic

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

Widely criticized for being woefully unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump and his allies have been offering a variety of excuses — from blaming the government in Mainland China to insisting that no one could have seen a crisis of this magnitude coming to arguing that he was distracted by impeachment earlier this year. But journalists for the Washington Post and The Atlantic, this week, have noted that Trump has found plenty of time to tweet about things other than coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the death toll from coronavirus passed 60,000 in the United States, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. And Philip Rucker (the Post’s White House bureau chief) tweeted a list of things that Trump has tweeted about since that grim milestone — from his poll numbers to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. Rucker also noted some of the media figures and organizations Trump has been railing against, including Joe Scarborough and Brian Williams of MSNBC and CNN’s Don Lemon.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image