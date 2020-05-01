‘You’re just frustrated and scared’: Trump called out for trying to pit Ocasio-Cortez against Schumer amid the coronavirus crisis
President Donald Trump got called out for trying to sow disagreement between New York Democrats.
The president complained Friday morning that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had criticized his administration’s still-slow response to the coronavirus outbreak — and encouraged right-wing bogeyman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to challenge him in the primary.
“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer was on a late night show using a false talking point over & over again,” Trump tweeted. “‘We don’t have enough testing,’ he would repeat, when he knows we have done a great job on Testing, just like we have on Ventilators and everything else. He lied, gave NY SALT. Run AOC!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020
Other social media users busted the president for trying to meddle in Democratic congressional races.
loving this message of unity and bipartisanship during a national crisis, mister president sir. I don't understand why people are calling you an unfeeling greed- and revenge-obsessed ghoul who can't be bothered to call for a national day of mourning for the multitudes who died
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 1, 2020
If Donald Trump was focused on Saving Americans life with the same dedication as he watch news and blame people than many life would have been saved
— Pantomath (@pantomath__) May 1, 2020
I'm really loving this 'we're all in this together' message of unity during a pandemic. #BeBeast
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 1, 2020
You’re just frustrated and scared because you know deep down inside you will lose the election.
— Joanne DeMarco (@nyjocool) May 1, 2020
63000 dead Americans but all you do is talk about politics and yourself. Worst President in history.
— Alan! (@o2bnobx) May 1, 2020
This is not the kind of messaging that helps or supports the citizens of the United States. The people of the United States deserve better than this. We are working together to defeat a common enemy. A deadly enemy. Messaging such as this is destructive, divisive, irresponsible.
— Leadership Masters (@LeadersMaster) May 1, 2020
What are you talking about?
Testing is less than 1%
— P A C E (@pesachlattin) May 1, 2020
The Senate can't get tested genius. Where are the tests?
— Johnny Blue No Matter Who (@Johnhynes1966) May 1, 2020
GREAT MOMENTS IN POTUS WISDOM
Lincoln: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
FDR: “Only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
JFK: “Ask not what your country can do for you…”
Trump: “Our death totals, our numbers, per million people, are really very, very strong.“ pic.twitter.com/ry0GkCwtX2
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) May 1, 2020
FAILED leadership of Trump
Over 62000 Americans have died from coronavirus
Many others poisoned because Trump advised them to inject themselves with lysol, clorox, and Mr.Clean
Would be shameful for Americans to re-elect Trump
— Francis Aboagye (@KwekuAboagye) May 1, 2020
WE DON’T HAVE ENOUGH TESTING!
— Jodie Moss (@JodieMoss76) May 1, 2020
DO SOME WORK CLOWN
— zeke bunda (@bluerag185) May 1, 2020
We don't have nearly enough testing
— Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) May 1, 2020
You're the only one who's been crying for the past week. That's all you do but for all the wrong reasons. You act like 63000 American citizens didn't die in the last 2 months.
— M.Schnit (@mike_schnit) May 1, 2020
I don't see unity here, does anyone else? The President incessantly complains like a child these days and it's why business is rife with uncertainty. 😳
— Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) May 1, 2020
Thank you for this pandemic update. These kind and soothing words from our president has made the passing of tens of thousands of American citizens more manageable. Very presidential of you, trump.
— Bart McConnell (@bart_mcconnell) May 1, 2020
Only @realDonaldTrump could attempt to correct a tweet & make it have more errors & make less sense than the original. pic.twitter.com/GTZlWEhwwm
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) May 1, 2020
