1250 former DOJ employees demand investigation into Bill Barr’s role in ‘clearing’ protestors for Trump photo-op: report
More than 1250 former U.S. Dept. of Justice employees and officials are calling for an internal investigation into Attorney General Bill Barr‘s role in the “clearing” of protestors from Lafayette Park last week to make room for President Donald Trump’s Bible photo-op. Tear gas and mounted law enforcement agents were among the tools used to remove peaceful protestors from the public land.
The group, mostly former career prosecutors, supervisors and trial lawyers, has penned a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, as The Washington Post reports. They say they are “deeply concerned about the Department’s actions, and those of Attorney General William Barr himself, in response to the nationwide lawful gatherings to protest the systemic racism that has plagued this country throughout its history.”
“In particular,” they continue, “we are disturbed by Attorney General Barr’s possible role in ordering law enforcement personnel to suppress a peaceful domestic protest in Lafayette Square on June 1, 2020, for the purpose of enabling President Trump to walk across the street from the White House and stage a photo op at St. John’s Church, a politically motivated event in which Attorney General Barr participated.”
In public comments the Attorney General has attempted to conflate any acts of possible violent protest during the three nights prior to the President’s photo-op with the entirely peaceful protests in the day of the photo-op. Barr also lied by claiming tear gas was not used, and later even claimed that pepper spray and pepper balls are not even “chemicals.”
Pepper spray is tear gas. The CDC and even his own DOJ say so.
Bill Barr is sticking to the “no tear gas was used” narrative regarding the Park Police attacking peaceful protesters ahead of Trump’s photo op.
“No, there were not chemical irritants. Pepper spray is not a chemical irritant.” pic.twitter.com/KTRFmQtEls
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 7, 2020
Lawyer tapped to review Flynn case says the ex-Trump aide committed perjury — and blasts Bill Barr for ‘gross prosecutorial abuse’
According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, an outside lawyer appointed by the D.C. federal court has found that former national security adviser Michael Flynn "committed perjury in first pleading guilty and then attempting to withdraw his guilty plea."
John Gleeson said that Flynn “has indeed committed perjury in these proceedings, for which he deserves punishment, and the Court has the authority to initiate a prosecution for that crime.”
“I respectfully recommend, however, that the Court not exercise that authority. Rather, it should take Flynn’s perjury into account in sentencing him on the offense to which he has already admitted guilt," Gleeson said, according to WSJ. "This approach—rather than a separate prosecution for perjury or contempt—aligns with the Court’s intent to treat this case, and this Defendant, in the same way it would any other."
Texas mayor warns Black Lives Matter is a ‘threat to our lives’ — and explodes in racist fury after she’s called out
A Texas mayor complained that Black Lives Matter protests represented a "threat to our lives."
Gloria Whitehead, mayor of Woodcreek, wrote a series of Facebook posts she called a "Wake Up Message" linking the social justice movement to the Black Panther Party, which disbanded in 1982, and socialist groups, reported KXAN-TV.
“Violence toward people of color occurs statistically more toward each other than by law enforcement encounters," Whitehead wrote. "BLM knows this but is masquerading it’s true agenda."