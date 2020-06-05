Quantcast
57 Buffalo cops resign to support suspended officers who pushed down elderly man

2 hours ago

The entire Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team — a total of 57 officers — has resigned from the team in support of the two officers who pushed 75-year-old Martin Gugino to the ground, seriously injuring him.

They are still employed, but no longer on ERT.

According to Buffalo Police Benevolent Association president John Evans, the cops who pushed Gugino down were just following orders.

“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” Evans, said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check WIVB4 for updates.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Derek Chauvin accused of illegally voting in Florida — where he was allegedly registered as a Republican

1 min ago

June 5, 2020

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been accused of committing felony voter fraud in Florida.

Dan Helm, a candidate for Supervisor of Elections in Pinellas County, sent a letter to the State Attorney of Orange County outlining the allegations.

"I write to inform you that, Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed George Floyd in Minnesota, voted in Orange County Floriday in 2016 and 2018 as a registered Republican," Helm wrote to Aramis Ayala.

He said he discovered the information in the voter file.

"While living in Minnesota, working there, paying taxes there, Derek Chauvin cannot claim residency in Orange County. His home, residency and where he intends to live is in Minnesota, not Florida," he charged. "This is a violation of our election laws, specifically Fla. Stat. 104.011 (2)."

Justin Trudeau dons mask to attend anti-racism protests — and takes a knee in solidarity

37 mins ago

June 5, 2020

While President Donald Trump refuses to wear a coronavirus mask and demanded "no kneeling" on Friday, there was a far different scene developing in Canada.

"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knelt on the ground as part of a crowd gathered on Parliament Hill Friday afternoon, in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrators protesting police killings of Black people," CTV News reported Friday. "The demonstration is one of multiple events in Canada, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities."

Texas man threatens protesters with chainsaw — while shouting the n-word

53 mins ago

June 5, 2020

