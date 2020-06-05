Quantcast
‘A coward and a commander’: New Lincoln Project ad contrasts Trump with James Mattis

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, the conservative anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project released a new attack ad against President Donald Trump — this time using the criticism of his former Defense Secretary James Mattis, and comparing and contrasting their leadership ability.

“This is the story of a coward and a commander,” said the ad’s narrator. “The coward Trump dodged the draft. Jim Mattis led American troops for forty years. While a frightened Trump hides from protesters in a deep bunker firing off tweets, Jim Mattis does what he’s always done: Leads. While Donald Trump angrily attacks, General Mattis’ words deserve to be heard by every American.”

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us,” said the ad, quoting Mattis’ words in The Atlantic. “Militarizing our response, as we saw in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict — a false conflict — between the military and civilian society,” continued the ad. “It erodes the moral ground that ensures a trusted bond between men and women in uniform and the society they are sworn to protect.”

“Who do you trust?” the ad concluded. “The coward, or the commander?”

Watch the ad below:


NFL Commissioner Goodell apologizes for league’s indifference to players’ protests against racism

Published

1 min ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

On Friday, CNN reported that National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell is acknowledging his organization turned a blind eye when his athletes took a knee to protest racism and police violence, and issued a formal apology.

"We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," Goodell said in a newly released Instagram video. "It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, black people in our country. First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the families who have endured police brutality."

Maxine Waters calls for Trump’s Cabinet initiate the 25th Amendment ‘before this would-be dictator takes us all down’

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called for Donald Trump to be removed from office on Friday.

"Is there one brave member of Trump’s cabinet who would move to initiate the 25th Amendment to remove him from office?" Waters asked on the president's favorite social networking platform.

The 25th Amendment would allow Vice President Mike Pence to ascend to the presidency if a majority of Trump's cabinet declares "the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

"Now is the time to save our country before this would-be dictator takes us all down!" Waters warned.

Manhattan DA announces protesters arrested by NYPD will not be charged: ‘Our office has a moral imperative’

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

The Manhattan District Attorney announced on Friday that his office would not be prosecuting protesters arrested for low-level crimes.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. announced that Unlawful Assembly and Disorderly Conduct would not be prosecuted during the demonstrations over police violence.

"“The prosecution of protestors charged with these low-level offenses undermines critical bonds between law enforcement and the communities we serve. Days after the killing of George Floyd, our nation and our city are at a crossroads in our continuing endeavor to confront racism and systemic injustice wherever it exists. Our office has a moral imperative to enact public policies which assure all New Yorkers that in our justice system and our society, black lives matter and police violence is a crime. We commend the thousands of our fellow New Yorkers who have peacefully assembled to demand these achievable aims, and our door is open to any New Yorker who wishes to be heard," Vance said in a statement.

