‘A coward and a commander’: New Lincoln Project ad contrasts Trump with James Mattis

On Friday, the conservative anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project released a new attack ad against President Donald Trump — this time using the criticism of his former Defense Secretary James Mattis, and comparing and contrasting their leadership ability.

“This is the story of a coward and a commander,” said the ad’s narrator. “The coward Trump dodged the draft. Jim Mattis led American troops for forty years. While a frightened Trump hides from protesters in a deep bunker firing off tweets, Jim Mattis does what he’s always done: Leads. While Donald Trump angrily attacks, General Mattis’ words deserve to be heard by every American.”

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us,” said the ad, quoting Mattis’ words in The Atlantic. “Militarizing our response, as we saw in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict — a false conflict — between the military and civilian society,” continued the ad. “It erodes the moral ground that ensures a trusted bond between men and women in uniform and the society they are sworn to protect.”

“Who do you trust?” the ad concluded. “The coward, or the commander?”

Watch the ad below: