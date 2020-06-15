A defeated Donald Trump declares ‘we live’ after historic SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ workplace discrimination (video)
President Donald Trump, whose administration lobbied the Supreme Court to deny LGBTQ people civil rights, on Monday lamented the high court’s landmark ruling that finds workplace discrimination against gay and transgender Americans is illegal.
“They’ve ruled and we live with the decision,” Trump said, defeated and somewhat sad. “We live with the decision of the Supreme Court.”
This is the first time Trump has weighed in on the historic ruling. It took him more than six hours to say anything, and he only did after being asked about it by a reporter.
The President also claimed he had read the 170+ pages decision handed down just after 10 AM Monday.
“Very powerful decision, actually,” he added. “They have so ruled.”
In 2017 Trump’s DOJ told a federal appeals court the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not protect “homosexuals” from discrimination.
Last year Trump Solicitor General Noel Francisco told the Supreme Court it is the opinion of the administration’s Dept. of Justice that a “plain text” reading of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not protect gay people in the workplace from discrimination, including firing for being gay or transgender.
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled it does.
Trump, who is the most anti-LGBTQ president in American history – at least modern American history, has repeatedly refused to sign the Equality Act, which the House has already passed.
Trump, who considers himself a hero to the LGBTQ+ community, is visibly upset when asked about the landmark SCOTUS decision barring employers from discriminating on the basis of sex:
Atlanta cop had ‘no justification’ to shoot Rayshard Brooks: Ex-police commissioner says ‘he knew he didn’t have a deadly weapon’
On CNN Monday, former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey broke down why the police killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta was completely unjustified.
"Chief Ramsey, let me just ask you, I know that use of force guidelines are different city by city, state by state," said anchor Jake Tapper. "After Brooks grabbed the officer's Taser, it's nonlethal, is there any school of policing that says, oh, he fired a Taser at you, therefore you can shoot him with bullets in the back?"
"No, it isn't," said Ramsey. "A Taser is a dangerous weapon, not a deadly weapon. And earlier in that video, when Mr. Brooks first steps out of the car, he's asked if he has any weapons. He asks — I mean, the officer asked — if it's okay if he pats him down. He agreed. So he already knew he didn't have a gun or any other deadly weapon on him. Even if he turned and he fired that Taser, once you fire it, it has to recycle, you have to really know what you're doing. It's pretty much useless after that until you do rearm it."
Trump says he has ‘never had an empty seat’ at his rallies — but photos show otherwise
President Donald Trump on Monday repeated a debunked claim about attendance as his campaign rallies.
"We've never had an empty seat," Trump claimed.
As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale noted, that claim is false.
"We've never had an empty seat," said Trump, who has had empty seats at multiple events.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 15, 2020
WATCH: Trump declares any conversation with him is ‘highly classified’ (which is a lie)
President Donald Trump says that any conversation anyone has with him is classified.
“I will consider every conversation with me as president as highly classified,” Trump said Monday, according to multiple reports.
The President made the glaringly false and impossible assertion while speaking to reporters Monday afternoon in the White House as he was attacking his former National Security Advisor, Ambassador John Bolton. The White House reportedly is working on a major plan to try to strip credibility from Bolton and his soon-to-be released book about his time with Trump.