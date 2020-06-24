Quantcast
Connect with us

A grand jury has indicted Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan for the death of Ahmaud Arbery

Published

1 min ago

on

The grand jury in Brunswick, Georgia has indicted Greg and Travis McMichael along with William Bryan for the death of Ahmad Arbery.

Count 1 of the indictment includes malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Silverado pickup truck, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arbery was chased down by three men after they claimed he was a burglar and had looked around a construction site of a house being built. He never stole anything, but the video of the slaying showed him jogging in the neighborhood while a truck chased him. The video then shows the McMichaels jumped from the truck and attempted to kill him.

See the indictment paperwork below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Oregon county declares ‘people of color’ exempt from wearing face masks in public

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Citing concerns about racial profiling, a county in the state of Oregon has declared people of color exempt from it mandate on wearing masks in public.

CNN reports that people with disabilities or medical conditions whose breathing would be obstructed by a mask and children under 12 are also exempt. Lincoln County is almost 90 percent White and less than 1 percent Black, but also has a growing population of Latino residents.

A CNN report in April said that when the CDC recommended that all people wear masks in public, many Black and Latino Americans objected, saying that wearing masks would make people assume they're criminals.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans scramble as reopening proves to be an utter disaster and hopes for a comeback collapse

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Republicans believed the state of Texas would be the national model to prove Donald Trump and his supporters in right-wing media correct about the coronavirus. Trump and conservative pundits hav continued to champion conspiracy theories painting the virus as being deliberately exaggerated by Democrats in order to power down the economy and sink the president's re-election chances. They've said that it's fine to lift the pandemic restrictions, even in places that haven't met  any of the criteria laid out by public health experts for safer economic reopening.

Continue Reading
 

Activism

Matt Gaetz complains his history is ‘being erased’ by ‘people who are ashamed’ of the Confederacy

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday said that the march to remove Confederate and other racially insensitive statues was effectively "erasing" the history of the United States.

"Roger Stone should be pardoned," Gaetz said at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Stone's prosecution. "I believe Roger Stone will be pardoned. And then this proceeding will look even more ridiculous than it does today."

After accusing Hillary Clinton of "colluding" with Russia, Gaetz turned his attention to the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

"As we sit here today, America's cities are burning," he complained. "Our monuments are being desecrated. Our history is being presumably erased by people who are ashamed of the United States of America."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image