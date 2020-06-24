A grand jury has indicted Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan for the death of Ahmaud Arbery
The grand jury in Brunswick, Georgia has indicted Greg and Travis McMichael along with William Bryan for the death of Ahmad Arbery.
Count 1 of the indictment includes malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Silverado pickup truck, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Arbery was chased down by three men after they claimed he was a burglar and had looked around a construction site of a house being built. He never stole anything, but the video of the slaying showed him jogging in the neighborhood while a truck chased him. The video then shows the McMichaels jumped from the truck and attempted to kill him.
See the indictment paperwork below:
