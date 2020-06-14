A unity mural by Chicago artists was painted over the night after it was finished
CHICAGO — Seven black and Latino artists joined forces Saturday to paint a mural to represent unity between the two communities and to nourish the Black Lives Matter movement.The artists spent hours painting a portrait of Breonna Taylor, killed by Louisville, Ky., police in her home, next to an image of Benito Juarez, the 19th century Mexican president who ousted French colonial power. They included a black man and a Latino man with their fists together. It took them nearly two days to finish.The next day, it was gone.The massive mural under a viaduct near the United Center was covered in whit…
Florida reports 3,400 kids with coronavirus — 10 stricken with severe illness
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — With summer camps opening around the state, health officials just shared a report detailing new coronavirus infections among children.These statistics show 37,211 children have been swabbed, and 9.2% of them, or 3,407, tested positive.There have been 73,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases among all ages in Florida, ranging from 218 babies to a 108-year-old Miami-Dade County woman, according to the state.The report released Friday also says 103 children have been treated in hospitals and none have died from COVID-19 illness.There have been 10 cases of a rare condition called “M... (more…)
DACA recipients on the coronavirus front line await Supreme Court ruling
SEATTLE — Andrea Muñoz Vargas says her immigration status is the last thing on her mind during 12-hour night shifts in a Wenatchee hospital’s intensive care unit, where she works as a nurse caring for coronavirus patients. “I just need to stay focused.”COVID-19 is so new that doctors need every piece of information they can get as they figure out what’s working and what’s not. So Muñoz Vargas watches her patients carefully for any changes that could indicate their organs are failing. Or maybe that they’re improving enough to get off a ventilator.She said her observations are crucial not only t... (more…)
HUD Secretary Ben Carson: Police killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta ‘is not clear cut’
Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson on Sunday said that the killing of Rayshard Brooks by police is "not clear cut."
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Carson was asked if he has seen the video in which a police officer guns down Brooks as he is running away with the officer's Taser.
Carson called the shooting "an untoward event."
"My previous career as a surgeon at Johns Hopkins, whenever we would have an untoward event, we would establish an internal review board of people who actually knew what should be done," the HUD secretary explained.