‘Abdicating its moral responsibility,’ US Supreme Court paves way for resumption in federal executions
“The death penalty has no place in a just society,” said Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass).
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for federal executions to resume following a 17-year pause. It denied to hear a challenge from death row prisoners over the Trump administration’s lethal injection protocol.
“At a moment when people around the country are demanding justice, equality, and accountability, clearing the way for federal executions is a mistake,” tweeted the ACLU.
The order (pdf) from the high court indicates that liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor would have heard the challenge.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr last year directed the Bureau of Prisons to resume capital punishment, with pentobarbital as the sole drug for the lethal injections.
The death penalty has no place in a just society.
Congress must act now and pass my bill to outlaw its use at the federal level and require re-sentencing of those currently on death row. https://t.co/Q5hODJUcWE
— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) June 29, 2020
Author and anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean said court’s decision “means that the federal government will likely execute four people using an untested lethal injection protocol during a global pandemic without any real oversight from the Supreme Court. All of this is against the wishes of at least one victim’s family.”
.@TheJusticeDept says that it is pursuing justice for victims’ families by pushing to execute Danny Lee. That could not be further from the truth. The victims’ family is begging the government to NOT execute Danny Lee. The DOJ’s statements are not truthful. pic.twitter.com/se6SH8ZZl5
— Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) June 29, 2020
Three federal executions are currently scheduled for July and one for August. All the state-sanctioned killings are scheduled to take place at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The high court’s decision doesn’t mark the end of the road for the inmates’ legal challenges, as they’re “separately asking a federal judge in Washington to impose a new delay on their executions over other legal issues that have yet to be resolved,” as the Associated Press reported.
The last federal execution took place in 2003. And, according to California Innocence Project director Justin Brooks, it should be the last.
“The Supreme Court must eventually rise above the fear driven politics in the USA and bring us in line with the rest of the civilized world when it comes to the #DeathPenalty,” Brooks tweeted. “It is a human rights violation.”
AR-15 toting St. Louis couple claim they were scared of ‘white’ agitators at Black Lives Matter march
The Internet went wild over the past 24 hours after video and photographs emerged of a barefoot couple in St. Louis who came out of their mansion toting an AR-15 and a handgun, which they appeared to point at Black Lives Matter activists marching during a peaceful protest.
Meet Ken and Karen MAGA.
These are just kids, peaceful protesters and look at how these complete idiots act. Perfect example of why civilians should not own AR-15 assault weapons to protect themselves from these threatening people. Unacceptable. Period. pic.twitter.com/Alt9zApkcl
‘Unfathomable’: Intel Committee chairman tears into Trump for asking favors for Putin as he threatened American troops
On Monday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) laid into President Donald Trump for continuing to ask for favors for Russia even as intelligence agencies warned the country had a bounty on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
"We want to look into this issue of whether the president was briefed on this, and if he was not briefed, why that was," said Schiff. "Is this again a concern with speaking truth to power, that Donald Trump doesn't want to hear anything negative about Vladimir Putin, because after all, the president was inviting Russia back into the G8, and it's kind of unfathomable that he would do that if he was knowing of the fact that his friend, Vladimir Putin, and the Kremlin or Russian intelligence services, if these public reports are accurate, were offering a bounty on the heads of American troops."
GOP governor is frustrating local officials in Texas for blocking coronavirus restrictions: report
As Texas grapples with soaring coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, local elected officials in some of the state’s most populous counties are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to roll back business reopenings and allow them to reinstate stay-at-home orders for their communities in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.