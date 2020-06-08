‘Absolutely not’: Top general vows troops will never obey illegal orders from Trump

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff vowed that the U.S. military will not obey illegal orders.

On Tuesday, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) asked Gen. Mark Milley a 10-word question.

“Do you intend to obey illegal orders from the president?” Gallego asked in a one-line letter.

On Monday, Gallego post a picture of the response he received.

“My bottom line response to the question in your June 1, 2020 letter is ‘absolutely not.’ I testified at my Senate confirmation hearing that any soldier, sailor, airman or marine, regardless of rank, including myself, will not obey an illegal order,” the letter read. “I have personally abided by this standard since my commissioning 40 years ago — and I will not change now.”

