‘Absolutely not’: Top general vows troops will never obey illegal orders from Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff vowed that the U.S. military will not obey illegal orders.

On Tuesday, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) asked Gen. Mark Milley a 10-word question.

“Do you intend to obey illegal orders from the president?” Gallego asked in a one-line letter.

On Monday, Gallego post a picture of the response he received.

“My bottom line response to the question in your June 1, 2020 letter is ‘absolutely not.’ I testified at my Senate confirmation hearing that any soldier, sailor, airman or marine, regardless of rank, including myself, will not obey an illegal order,” the letter read. “I have personally abided by this standard since my commissioning 40 years ago — and I will not change now.”

Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
‘Tinyman Square’: Internet suggests names for new fencing complex around White House

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

On Monday, anti-Trump conservative and ex-GOP strategist Rick Wilson posed Twitter a question:

We need a name for the newly expanded White House Fence complex.

FOB Pussygrabber?

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 8, 2020

Plenty of people were quick to respond with suggestions of their own.

Tinyman Square

University of Utah sued after campus cop allegedly saved explicit photos of murder victim

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the parents of Lauren McCluskey, a University of Utah student who was murdered on campus in 2018, are suing the school over an incident in which a campus cop allegedly kept sexually explicit photos of her.

"The photos were initially given to police after McCluskey’s ex-boyfriend, Melvin Rowland, threatened to blackmail her with them, according to a press release issued by her family on Monday," reported Olivia Messier. "McCluskey’s family initially filed a federal suit the university for $56 million in June 2019, claiming that Lauren and her friends reported her ex-boyfriend’s 'dangerous' behavior more than 20 times before he shot her and then killed himself, and that the school did nothing."

Jared Kushner claimed police came together and solved all their injustices — and it didn’t end well

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

In a meeting with law enforcement Monday, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, who was tasked with solving the coronavirus crisis and establishing Middle East peace, explained that police have heard the outcry from community members, they've seen the injustices and responded by coming together to fix it.

The president met with law enforcement for a few hours Monday afternoon, which shocked observers that police brutality was able to be "fixed" in such a small amount of time.

https://twitter.com/garywhitta/status/1270101294535987206

Trump thanked Kushner, calling him his "star."

