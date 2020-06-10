Quantcast
‘Absolutely wrong’: DC National Guardsman slams Trump White House for ‘violating civil rights for a photo op’

Published

2 hours ago

on

A member of Washington D.C.’s National Guard says that President Donald Trump violated protesters’ First Amendment rights when he pushed them out of Lafayette Park so he could get his photo taken holding a Bible.

In an interview with Politico, the D.C. Guardsman said that he felt very uncomfortable taking part in crowd control operations during anti-police brutality protests.

“As a military officer, what I saw was more or less really f*cked up,” he said. “The crowd was loud but peaceful, and at no point did I feel in danger, and I was standing right there in the front of the line. A lot of us are still struggling to process this, but in a lot of ways, I believe I saw civil rights being violated in order for a photo op.”

The Guardsman went on to slam the Trump White House for trying to rewrite history by claiming that the crowd was violent, thus justifying the use of force to remove them from the park.

“I’m here to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and what I just saw goes against my oath and to see everyone try to cover up what really happened,” the Guardsman said. “What I saw was just absolutely wrong.”


Ivanka ‘dissociated princess’ schtick is no longer ‘viable’: Trump family biographer

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for Vanity Fair, Trump family biographer Emily Jane Fox revealed how first daughter Ivanka Trump's political strategy of playing the "dissociated princess" has played to her advantage — and how recent events suggest her strategy is reaching its limits.

"Ivanka’s ability to operate on this otherworldly separate track — both from the president and from the everyday realities and rules that surround most Americans — was both an asset to the kind of power she cared about and a contrast from her father," wrote Fox. "She ignored the harsher realities of the administration she was part of by creating a distinct narrative that she could market to those who were open to buying it as a way to both aid her father and whatever role she would ultimately decide to take on once he leaves the White House. It is a kind of impulse control and compartmentalization that the elder Trump does not possess. Her father is temperamentally unable not to dwell on and rave about exactly what is on his mind or the public consciousness at that precise moment, even when it’s in his obvious political interest to do so."

Elon Musk reopened his Tesla factory in defiance of county orders — then an outbreak happened

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Last months, Tesla CEO Elon Musk openly defied stay-at-home orders in Alameda County in order to reopen his car factory in Fremont, California. The oppositional billionaire, who had been skeptical of public health recommendations — and who previously dismissed the pandemic as "dumb" —first filed a lawsuit for injunctive relief; then threatened to take his factory to another state; then called Alameda County's interim health officer "ignorant." Musk even said he was willing to be arrested for the noble "cause" of restarting production.
Trump put senior citizen’s life in ‘danger’ by calling him a terrorist — and the GOP’s silence is ‘damning’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Republican senators were hurting their re-election chances by remaining silent on President Donald Trump's smear against a protester who was seriously injured by Buffalo police.

Senator after senator refused to comment on the president's conspiracy theory attack on the police brutality protester, and the "Morning Joe" host said voters would remember.

"A lot of people look at those Republicans walking past not saying a word as somehow being helpful for the president," Scarborough said. "How dare they? And of course, they should all speak out. [Sen.] Lisa Murkowski, I think, spoke out again, but it is so damning, that with every one of those members of the United States Senate, every one of those Republicans that pass by the microphones and will not stop to defend something that Donald Trump said is damning for the president, and this keeps happening over and over again."

