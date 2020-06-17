Afraid of getting a COVID-19 test? These survivors want to share their stories
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He felt fear. Yes, he did.As he lay in a bed in April at the University of Kansas Hospital, when COVID-19 latched onto his lungs and made him fight to breathe, when his oxygen level dipped so low it set off an alarm in his hospital room, pastor Daniel L. Freeman I summoned every ounce of energy he could from his weary body and prayed.I don’t want to be on a ventilator. I know you have the power. I know if it’s in your will I’m going to be able to bounce back.He bounced back. Not all the way just yet. He still needs a rest after delivering a sermon to his flock at New Beginni…
Fox News host urges Trump to ignore ‘alarmist COVID drivel’ — and accuses Dr. Fauci of leading ‘medical deep state’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who has no background in medicine, used her primetime platform this week to deride Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 36-year head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as "the medical deep state."
Ingraham, who is not a doctor, also spoke directly to President Donald Trump's campaign, instructing it to ignore the "alarmist COVID drivel" surrounding a planned rally for June 20 in Tulsa, Okla.
"The president and his campaign should simply not react to any of this alarmist COVID drivel from here on out," Ingraham, who holds no advanced degrees in a scientific field, said on Monday.
Dick Cheney’s cardiologist accuses Trump of ‘criminal endangerment’ in Tulsa just to get a photo-op
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Dr. Jonathan Reiner — a longtime White House medical adviser and former Vice President Dick Cheney's cardiologist — condemned President Donald Trump for insisting on holding a campaign rally in Tulsa amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases.
"What would you tell the president if you were advising him about what he's doing in Tulsa?" asked host Erin Burnett.
"I would tell him what he's doing in Tulsa is criminal endangerment," said Reiner. "He's intentionally exposing people to the risk of acquiring deadly virus just for a photo-op. He's risking the health of people for a photo-op. We've seen this before. We saw this last week in Lafayette Park, in my hometown here in D.C."
Trump supporter says dying of COVID after Tulsa event will just make him mad he won’t be able to vote: report
On Tuesday, the Tulsa World spoke with James Massery, one of the many supporters of President Donald Trump who are already gathering to attend his Tulsa campaign rally on Saturday. He made it clear to reporters that he doesn't fear COVID-19 — and if it kills him, it'll just be a shame he wasn't able to vote for Trump.
"Whether or not I get it, it doesn't bother me in the least," said Massery, who is from Preston, a small community about 30 miles from Tulsa. "If I get it, I'll deal with it ... if it takes me out, it's just going to make me mad that I can't vote for Trump in this coming election."