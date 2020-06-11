Quantcast
Connect with us

Aircraft may have been used to spy on protests in DC and Minneapolis: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Several aircraft may have been used to spy on protesters in the highly restricted airspace above Washington, D.C., and in other cities where protests were held against police brutality.

One of those planes circled the White House 20 times on June 1, the day President Donald Trump took part in a photo op across the street in an area just cleared of peaceful protesters by chemical agents and less-lethal bullets, reported CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government watchdogs suspect the aircraft, some piloted and others unpiloted, may have been used to surveil demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd, and nearly three dozen congressional Democrats want answers.

Lawmakers demanded an immediate end to the surveillance in a letter dated June 9 and sent to the heads of the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs and Border Protection and the National Guard.

CNN has tracked the flight paths for the aircraft, which were also flown over Las Vegas and Minneapolis, and found the types used can be outfitted for thermal imaging to monitor activity night and day, or “dirtbox” equipment that can collect cell phone location data.

The flights also took place June 2 and 3, according to online records.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump proposes changes to asylum rules that stand to ‘practically write the refugee definition out of existence’

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

"The Trump administration is doubling down on a xenophobic, anti-immigrant agenda while the president is fueling violence against Black and Brown people in our country with his racist, white supremacist rhetoric."

Human rights experts sharply criticized a new proposal from the Trump administration that would dramatically narrow qualifications for migrants filing for asylum.

"These proposed changes would represent the end of the asylum system as we know it," said the American Immigration Council.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black entrepreneurs accused by upscale neighborhood residents of being antifa ‘rioters’

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

A group of young black entrepreneurs last week toured some houses in an upscale California neighborhood -- and immediately got accused by residents of being antifa "rioters."

CBS 13 Sacramento reports that entrepreneur Malachi J. Turner brought more than a dozen of his fellow entrepreneurs to the wealthy neighborhood of El Dorado Hills as part of a "motivational trip to look at estate homes."

"We are enjoying our time out there and my people are visualizing where it is they can go," Turner explains to CBS 13 Sacramento.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nastiness has become the essence of Republicanism

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Characterizing entire groups of people is the basis of prejudice. Sweeping generalizations are the foundation of racism, sexism, antisemitism, and every form of discriminatory ideology. Offensive stereotypes appear often in crudely written op-eds, where selected evidence about individuals is applied to whole categories of people.

I have worked hard to avoid the easy tendency to overgeneralize. But this question persists in my mind: are today’s Republicans nasty?

Certainly there are nasty Republicans, as there are nasty people of every political persuasion. Perhaps it is too easy to make a long list of nasty Republicans. I think it’s enough to refer to the collective televised behavior of Republican Senators and Representatives during the impeachment hearings, where argument and nastiness were blended into a toxic brew designed to distract attention from what Trump had actually done.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image