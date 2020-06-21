Al Franken mocks Trump for having lower turnout in Tulsa than John Tesh and these others

Former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) couldn’t help but chuckle at President Donald Trump’s low turnout at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday. But Franken took it a step further, investigating the crowd count for concerts at the BOK Center in 2019 before COVID-19.

According to Franken, pianist and composer John Tesh scored a much larger crowd to hear his easy-listening sounds over the president’s rants.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also cited the 1960s and 70s doo-wop group Sha Na Na, The Pips (but without Gladys Knight), Canadian hard rock band Loverboy and The West Virginia Touring Company of La Traviata, a three-act Opera in Italian from 1853 by Giuseppe Verdi.

6,200 people at Trump rally in Tulsa. Acts that had bigger crowds at the same venue in 2019: – Sha Na Na

– The Pips (w/o Gladys Knight)

– Loverboy

– John Tesh

– The West Virginia Touring Company of La Traviata — Al Franken (@alfranken) June 21, 2020

It was the John Tesh, however, that earned the president considerably mockery.

Hey 'Dopey Donny Trump' @realDonaldTrump

Even John Tesh drew more than your rally. Your now a 2nd class act!

Do us all a favor and resign. https://t.co/0CU5GUrGE3 — MadDog 4 Truth (@MadDog95603) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

John Tesh is trending because he drew a bigger crowd at BOK Center last year. So the Entertainment Tonight theme is my earworm for the day. Thanks a lot, Internet. — Rocky Mountain Mike (@RockyMntnMike) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

John Tesh for President!! He’s got more talent and charisma than the top two current candidates combined. pic.twitter.com/nXTIoNU56f — SplashHit_69 (@SplashHit_69) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wiggles and John Tesh trending today in "politics." Not at all what I was expecting, but boy it made me smile. Now it's time to go make some Fruit Salad while listening to some Grand Passion. pic.twitter.com/Z1Rb8GLZRp — Clayton Hensley (@knoxroadtripper) June 21, 2020

Hey, it's easy to understand why John Tesh outperformed #Trump & had more than 6200 fans in attendance! John Tesh has more hits to his credit. #TrumpRallyFail pic.twitter.com/E5LKoLsV4m — CrazyCatLibrarian (@mjburke2020) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@realDonaldTrump did you know that John Tesh drew a bigger crowd than you? 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Rf0yHs34AU — Herewegoagain (@YaNowaySo) June 21, 2020

Lol omg even out parsed by John Tesh https://t.co/9o8OP8lPLs — DebLouAnd (@SmoochieToo) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Sha Na Na AND John Tesh had bigger crowds! https://t.co/oNeLs2EQph — Shari Moore (@ShariMoore2u) June 21, 2020

Lies, lies, lies, yeah! John Tesh drew more people to the BOK Center than the president did. The city's fire marshal confirmed this. David: Go to your nearest pastor, confess that you violated the 8th Commandment(you know, the one about bearing false witness)and sin no more. — Carl Gorney (@buffalocharging) June 21, 2020