Al Franken mocks Trump for having lower turnout in Tulsa than John Tesh and these others
Former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) couldn’t help but chuckle at President Donald Trump’s low turnout at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday. But Franken took it a step further, investigating the crowd count for concerts at the BOK Center in 2019 before COVID-19.
According to Franken, pianist and composer John Tesh scored a much larger crowd to hear his easy-listening sounds over the president’s rants.
He also cited the 1960s and 70s doo-wop group Sha Na Na, The Pips (but without Gladys Knight), Canadian hard rock band Loverboy and The West Virginia Touring Company of La Traviata, a three-act Opera in Italian from 1853 by Giuseppe Verdi.
6,200 people at Trump rally in Tulsa. Acts that had bigger crowds at the same venue in 2019:
– Sha Na Na
– The Pips (w/o Gladys Knight)
– Loverboy
– John Tesh
– The West Virginia Touring Company of La Traviata
— Al Franken (@alfranken) June 21, 2020
It was the John Tesh, however, that earned the president considerably mockery.
