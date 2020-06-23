Alan Dershowitz brutally mocked for claiming he brought his family to Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’

Trump-defending attorney Alan Dershowitz on Monday night drew hackles from around the internet when he tried to defend himself against charges that he had traveled to the infamous island where deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein allegedly brought underage sex-trafficking victims.

In a tweet that seemingly came out of nowhere, Dershowitz accused someone of lying about him traveling to the Little Saint James island where Epstein and his friends allegedly abused untold numbers of underage girls.

“My wife and daughter were with me the one time I flew to the island, years before Guiffre met Epstein and years before he was suspected of wrongdoing,” Dershowitz wrote. “Show me a flight log that has me going to island without my wife. You can’t because there isn’t any. I never went to the island without my wife and I can prove it. So stop lying.”

Dershowitz’s claim that he brought his family with him on a trip to what has been dubbed “Pedophile Island” wasn’t quite the strong defense he believed it to be, however, and he was quickly inundated with ridicule.

Check out some responses below.

Why is Alan Dershowitz so nervous right now? Get ready for another absurd "I left my underwear on" defense. — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) June 23, 2020

Dershowitz is the one who says he "kept his underwear on" and only took a massage because the teen living with Epstein without her parents was such an expert in massage therapy, right? I get the Greedy Old Perverts mixed up sometimes. — 🆘Rev Magdalen |This Machine Dismantles Patriarchy (@revmagdalen) June 23, 2020

If you're wondering why Dershowitz is defending his relaxing vacations on pedophile island, it's because a federal judge is weighing whether to unseal a settled case against Ghislaine Maxwell, which includes a complaint and a deposition transcript in which names are named — Climate Doomer (@MenshevikM) June 23, 2020

Dershowitz is hysterical. His "wife was along". I was once at a three couple dinner in at a strip mall in Vegas (they have good sushi in those places) and my best friend said he was going to smoke and he ducked into an Asian massage parlor & was back before dessert. True story. — Fred Harding (@OPCGhost) June 23, 2020

I’m not sure that’s the defense you think it is, little buddy. https://t.co/GJJcHzz4KH — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 23, 2020

"You don't understand: I brought my wife and child with me to the pedophile island," he said in his defense. https://t.co/XfDjuHV0Yi — Travis View (@travis_view) June 23, 2020

i have never ONCE in all my times going to pedophile island gone to pedophile island without my wife. dozens and dozens of trips to pedophile island and EVERY time my wife came with me to pedophile island, the island for pedophiles https://t.co/U0fWFba5b9 — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) June 23, 2020

Worst family vacation ever. https://t.co/vQlHxRvynT — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 23, 2020

You took your family to Pedophile Island? https://t.co/vVIiKhjFwV — *you're (@RKJ65) June 23, 2020

“I brought my daughter to jeffrey epstein’s pedophile island” is the type of defense only a Real Harvard Man could cook up https://t.co/PuFNqmMUAG — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 23, 2020

it rules that dersh is some fancy harvard law guy and he uses his blue-check twitter account exclusively to contest various accusations of being a pervert and literally nothing else https://t.co/lSknChJ2OX — mr cant spell good (@KrangTNelson) June 23, 2020

My "I didn't fly to pedophile island" tweet has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my tweet. https://t.co/sKpVLoGvDm — Juggalocialism #BLM (@UweBollocks) June 23, 2020

Sir I just asked if you wanted Thousand Island dressing https://t.co/tk4KHxIO3l — Eryq Ouithaqueue (@EryqOuithaqueue) June 23, 2020

Seems like some real Tell-tale Heart shit going on here https://t.co/4toWv2a3IW — [[[ ₳₲Ɇ₦₮ ₦Đ₦ ]]] (@TheAgentNDN) June 23, 2020