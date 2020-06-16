‘All I saw were white faces — when we’re talking about Black bodies’: MSNBC panel rips Trump’s police reform speech

MSNBC cut from President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden speech with police to fact-check the inaccurate claims he made, from saying that there was a vaccine for AIDS to former President Barack Obama not doing anything to stop police brutality.

Host Andrea Mitchell noted that Trump said he wanted to ban chokeholds, but it’s unclear if it is actually in the executive order and if it will ban them in all cases. She went on to say that the Trump administration was the group that dismantled all of the efforts done to help fix the police brutality problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that what should have been a bipartisan group coming together turned into a political attack on President Obama. She also said that no one has seen Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) bill that is supposed to deal with policing.

“The Trump administration has reversed all of the major efforts that the Obama administration set in place to keep more black people, more Latinos, more citizens, safe from abusive policing,” said civil rights activist and Civilian Complaint Board chair Maya Wiley.

She continued, attacking Trump for highlighting things that the Black community has been left out of benefiting from.

“If you consider that speech he just gave, not only was it full of misinformation, he literally, over the lives and the bodies of black people that he opened his announcement with, actually started talking about the stock market and the incredible gains that we’re going to have from big pharma,” she said. “I’m sorry, those are two things that Black communities have largely been excluded from the benefits of. Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump himself, since the beginning of this administration, has made clear they are on the side of lawless policing in a law and order framework. And he just did that again. Andrea, we have to stop and take one slowdown for a minute on the optics of that press conference. All I saw were white faces when we’re talking about black bodies.”

Watch the panel discussions below: