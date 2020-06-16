Quantcast
Connect with us

‘All I saw were white faces — when we’re talking about Black bodies’: MSNBC panel rips Trump’s police reform speech

Published

18 mins ago

on

MSNBC cut from President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden speech with police to fact-check the inaccurate claims he made, from saying that there was a vaccine for AIDS to former President Barack Obama not doing anything to stop police brutality.

Host Andrea Mitchell noted that Trump said he wanted to ban chokeholds, but it’s unclear if it is actually in the executive order and if it will ban them in all cases. She went on to say that the Trump administration was the group that dismantled all of the efforts done to help fix the police brutality problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that what should have been a bipartisan group coming together turned into a political attack on President Obama. She also said that no one has seen Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) bill that is supposed to deal with policing.

“The Trump administration has reversed all of the major efforts that the Obama administration set in place to keep more black people, more Latinos, more citizens, safe from abusive policing,” said civil rights activist and Civilian Complaint Board chair Maya Wiley.

She continued, attacking Trump for highlighting things that the Black community has been left out of benefiting from.

“If you consider that speech he just gave, not only was it full of misinformation, he literally, over the lives and the bodies of black people that he opened his announcement with, actually started talking about the stock market and the incredible gains that we’re going to have from big pharma,” she said. “I’m sorry, those are two things that Black communities have largely been excluded from the benefits of. Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump himself, since the beginning of this administration, has made clear they are on the side of lawless policing in a law and order framework. And he just did that again. Andrea, we have to stop and take one slowdown for a minute on the optics of that press conference. All I saw were white faces when we’re talking about black bodies.”

Watch the panel discussions below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Retired police sergeant trashes Trump’s ‘psychobabble’ Rose Garden speech: ‘It changes nothing’

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

During an appearance on CNN this Tuesday, retired Los Angeles police sergeant Cheryl Dorsey slammed President Trump's Rose Garden speech in the wake of his signing of an executive order creating a federal database of police officer accused of using excessive force.

"So here's the deal -- more psychobabble from this president," Dorsey said. "It means nothing for ground pounders, for street troopers like me. Having spent 20-years in patrol in uniform as a sergeant I can tell you right now, police officers who work patrol are collectively sucking their teeth and rolling their eyes back in their head, because they're gonna create a national database, they're gonna put all these officers like [Derek Chauvin] and the rest on it, and then what?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘All I saw were white faces — when we’re talking about Black bodies’: MSNBC panel blasts Trump press conference

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

MSNBC cut from President Donald Trump's Rose Garden press conference with police to fact-check the inaccurate claims he made from saying that there was a vaccine for AIDS to former President Barack Obama not doing anything to stop police brutality.

Host Andrea Mitchell noted that Trump said he wanted to ban chokeholds, but it's unclear if it is actually in the executive order and if it will ban them in all cases. She went on to say that the Trump administration was the group that dismantled all of the efforts done to help fix the police brutality problem.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Colorado attorney charged with shooting man who drove pickup through protest

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

A Colorado attorney was formally charged with seven counts in the shooting of a man who drove a pickup truck through a line of protesters against police brutality.

James Marshall, an Alamosa defense attorney, faces seven charges -- second-degree homicide, first-degree assault, reckless endangering, felony menacing, criminal mischief, illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of weapons -- in the June 4 shooting, reported KCNC-TV.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image