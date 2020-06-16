America’s cops are a ‘microcosm of a racist system’ in the US: Nina Turner
Appearing on CNN on Tuesday morning, former Ohio Democratic lawmaker Nina Turner lashed out at police in light of a series of deaths of African-Americans at the hands of cops and said proposed changes to policing can’t come fast enough.
Speaking with CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota, Turner said that, even with police reform on the horizon, there appears to be nothing coming quickly at hand that will halt police from assaulting Blacks even after the national outrage over the death of George Floyd at the hand of four Minneapolis cops.
“It’s definitely a start, but there’s no time for patting each other on the back and slapping hands,” Turner told the CNN host. “What we fail to realize is that this is a system and that the police are really just a microcosm of a racist system, an anti-black system whereby generations of black folks have lost their lives. And when they were not physically killed, the spiritual death, the mental death, political, economic, social death, that is the thing.”
“So, yes, it is a start, but we are a long way from atonement,” she continued. “And the United States of America as a whole must atone for its sins against the African-American community. So what I don’t want is folks to get slap-happy about this. This is a start, but a long way from where we need to go as Breonna Taylor’s family, George Floyd’s family, Tamir Rice’s family — Emmett Till didn’t have a smartphone to verify whether or not he was entitled to some humanity in the United States of America.”
“So, this is no time for celebration,” she added. “This is a time to continue work. We need not only a total restructuring, but we need wholesale, tear-down the system and start and reimagine policing in a different way.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
GOP is quietly purging right-wing members — to replace them with even more radical politicians
More than 10 years after the Tea Party movement gave rise to the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus by targeting longtime incumbent Republicans who were deemed insufficiently right-wing, a recent set of wins by insurgent candidates over some of the most radical Republicans in Congress makes clear that the GOP has now passed every off-ramp on the road to extremism. While the mass Republican retirements ahead of the 2018 midterm elections greatly weakened the GOP, this cycle's purging of incumbents in safe red districts, will likely serve to further radicalize the GOP caucus.
2020 Election
Alabama Republicans are furious with Trump: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, high-level Republican Party members in Alabama would very much like Donald Trump to butt out of a primary in the state that pits former Attorney General Jeff Sessions against former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville to be the GOP's candidate for one of the state's two U.S. Senate seats.
With Republicans hoping to reclaim the seat, once held by Sessions and now held by Democrat Doug Jones, officials in the state are being put in an awkward position by the president's plan to come to Sessions' hometown of Mobile to campaign against his former administration official who has long been a part of the GOP establishment in the state.
2020 Election
Trump to be labeled ‘the world’s most dangerous man’ in new tell-all book by his niece: report
Book publisher Simon & Schuster revealed the title of an upcoming memoir by President Donald Trump's niece, The Washington Post reported Monday evening.
The book by Mary Trump will be titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man the publisher revealed. The release date is scheduled for June 28.
"Mary Trump’s book, if it is as critical as has been reported, would mark a rare departure among the president’s three living siblings and extended family members, who have largely refused to comment about him and have stayed out of public view. Its publication threatens to put the Trump family’s internal tensions on prominent display months before the November election," the newspaper reported.