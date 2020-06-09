Quantcast
Connect with us

‘ANTIFA provocateur’: Trump smears 75-year-old activist by name after Buffalo cops shoved him to the ground

Published

46 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump smeared a 75-year-old protester by name who suffered a serious head injury after Buffalo police shoved him to the ground.

Longtime activist Martin Gugino was shown on video approaching officers with his hands out to the side, holding a phone in one hand and a police helmet in the other, when two officers rushed him and shoved him to the ground — knocking him backwards onto the concrete.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur,” Trump tweeted, citing no evidence. “75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Two officers — Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe — were charged with assault in the incident, and Gugino remains hospitalized in stable condition after bleeding from his head.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Despicable’ Trump ignites outrage after smearing hospitalized protester as an ‘ANTIFA provocateur’

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's attack on hospitalized Buffalo protester Martin Gugino drew widespread shock and condemnation on Tuesday.

In a tweet posted early in the morning, Trump suggested that the 75-year-old Gugino, who is still in the hospital after being shoved to the ground by police and hitting his skull on the pavement, could be an "ANTIFA provocateur" who intentionally injured himself to make the police look bad.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters mock George Floyd’s death with re-enactment

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Multiple videos posted this week show a man kneeling on a mannequin to mockingly reenact George Floyd's death while yelling at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters.

The videos were taken in Franklin Township, New Jersey on Monday afternoon and they show a man kneeling on the mannequin in front of a pickup truck that's adorned with a "Trump" flag on the back. Additionally, an "All Lives Matter" sign can be see hanging on a nearby fence.

As the protesters walk by, the man shouts at them that Floyd died because he failed to comply with officers' commands.

"You don't comply, that's what happens!" he yells.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘ANTIFA provocateur’: Trump smears 75-year-old activist by name after Buffalo cops shoved him to the ground

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump smeared a 75-year-old protester by name who suffered a serious head injury after Buffalo police shoved him to the ground.

Longtime activist Martin Gugino was shown on video approaching officers with his hands out to the side, holding a phone in one hand and a police helmet in the other, when two officers rushed him and shoved him to the ground -- knocking him backwards onto the concrete.

"Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur," Trump tweeted, citing no evidence. "75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?"

Continue Reading
 
 