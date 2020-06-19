Apple reverses course, closes some US stores in virus hotspots
Apple said Friday it was closing some stores in US states experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections, reversing course after reopening many of its retail locations.
The iPhone maker said it was closing six of its retail stores in Arizona, along with two each in North Carolina and Florida and one in South Carolina.
The stores are in states where COVID-19 infections are on the rise despite a decline in most regions of the United States
“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement.
“We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”
Apple closed its US stores as the pandemic hit the country, and last month began gradually reopening the locations as lockdowns and restrictions were relaxed. Some stores were boarded up or closed as a result of unrest during protests over police brutality in the past few weeks.
The tech giant said its stores would have new protocols as they reopen including limiting the number of customers who can be inside, meaning probable delays for those who spontaneously stop by for technical help from a “Genius Bar.”
© 2020 AFP
Trump supporters waving ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags protest Juneteenth ceremony in Boston
On Friday, people gathered in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston to mark Juneteenth with calls for racial equality and justice.
According to multiple local news reporters, a small group of counterprotesters, waving "Thin Blue Line" and Trump flags, gathered in response, leading to arguments between the two.
As the counterprotesters demonstrated, the Juneteenth supporters reportedly chanted "Black Lives Matter!" to drown them out.
Several counter protestors now here at a Juneteenth celebration in Dorchester. Some with Trump flags and signs that say Back The Blue. Many people at the rally seem to be ignoring the small crowd behind the fence.They continue to give speeches & call for racial equality @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SX07LWzoDq
‘I feel like I’m living in a zombie apocalypse right before society crashes’: Oklahoma attorney
Oklahoma is having its largest coronavirus spikes since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, yet the Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided that the state will enter Phase 3 reopening, deaths be damned. In the middle of the crisis, President Donald Trump will bring together nearly 20,000 people from all over the region to an enclosed space to celebrate him.
In an MSNBC panel discussion, attorney Paul Demuro, who filed a suit to mandate there be healthcare precautions at the Trump rally, told Nicolle Wallace, "I feel like I'm living in a zombie apocalypse right before society collapses."
White House announces July 4 ‘Salute to America’ featuring Trump speech on ‘heritage’ and ‘military demonstrations’
One day after the Trump re-election campaign was caught using a Nazi symbol and white supremacist signals in its advertising and social media communications the White House has announced President Donald Trump will deliver a July 4 nationwide address on "heritage," a key code word among white supremacists and white nationalists.
Confederate supporters insist the flag of the side that fought against the United States, loosing the Civil War, is about "heritage, not hate."
The Independence Day celebration will be called a "Salute to America," and will feature military flyovers and demonstrations.